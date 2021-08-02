Covid briefs

Food pantry offers
vaccination clinic
Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church Food Pantry is hosting a covid-19 vaccination clinic with its scheduled monthly food distribution.
The clinic will be from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot in front of the church at 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock.
The church announced that the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccination will be given. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for people between 12-18 years old and will require a parent's authorization.
More information is available from Michael McMurray at mmcmurray@phumc.com or (501) 978-0524.
-- STAFF
Festival canceled
due to pandemic
The Arkansas Reggae Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, according to Ras Levi of One Love Entertainment.
This year's festival had been scheduled for Sept. 4 at the North Shore Riverwalk Park in North Little Rock, featuring the reggae band Third World, among others.
People can contact the festival organizer at https://www.arreggaefest.com/contactor at arreggaefestival@gmail.com
-- STAFF