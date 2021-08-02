Covid briefs

Food pantry offers

vaccination clinic

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church Food Pantry is hosting a covid-19 vaccination clinic with its scheduled monthly food distribution.

The clinic will be from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot in front of the church at 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock.

The church announced that the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccination will be given. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for people between 12-18 years old and will require a parent's authorization.

More information is available from Michael McMurray at mmcmurray@phumc.com or (501) 978-0524.

-- STAFF

Festival canceled

due to pandemic

The Arkansas Reggae Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, according to Ras Levi of One Love Entertainment.

This year's festival had been scheduled for Sept. 4 at the North Shore Riverwalk Park in North Little Rock, featuring the reggae band Third World, among others.

People can contact the festival organizer at https://www.arreggaefest.com/contactor at arreggaefestival@gmail.com

-- STAFF