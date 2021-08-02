Sections
Former UA professor pleads innocent to wire fraud charges

by Jaime Adame | Today at 1:47 p.m.
Simon Ang

FAYETTEVILLE — A former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville professor pleaded innocent on Monday to wire fraud charges linked to his ties to China and the use of university research facilities.

Simon Ang appeared in court and told U.S. Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock he understood the charges against him, which include 55 counts of wire fraud.

The longtime electrical engineering professor joined UA’s faculty in 1988 and led the university’s High Density Electronics Center, or HiDEC, at the time of his arrest in May of last year.

See Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

