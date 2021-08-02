Harrison settles for silver in 100 hurdles

TOKYO -- Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico powered ahead of American Keni Harrison in the women's 100-meter hurdles today, springing an upset and keeping the United States out of the win column at the Olympic track meet for yet another session.

Camacho-Quinn finished in 12.37 seconds for a .15 second win -- a blowout in such a short race -- over the world-record holder, Harrison. Jamaica's Megan Tapper finished third.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that competes under its own flag at the Olympics, has one more track gold medal than the deepest team at the Games as the meet approaches its halfway point.

Camacho-Quinn's best time coming into the Olympics was 12.38. She ran a 12.26 in the semifinals that ranks fourth on the all-time list.

Harrison is first on that all-time list. Her world record is 12.2.

The buildup to that mark in 2016 played out awkwardly. She finished fourth at Olympic trials and was denied the trip to Rio de Janeiro. A few weeks later, she traveled to London and set the world record, then returned home to watch the Americans sweep the podium.

Given that, Harrison said the silver felt like a win.

"To miss out in Rio and then come to my first Olympics and get a silver medal -- of course, everyone wants the gold, but I got myself back out here on this world stage and I'm getting better and better," she said.

None of the Americans from the 2016 sweep, Brianna Rollins-McNeal, Nia Ali or Kristi Castlin, were in Tokyo, but this felt like an event for the U.S. to finally break its string of no gold medals on the track in Japan.

They had won the three of the last four women's 100-meter hurdles at the Games, including the 2008 shocker by Dawn Harper after all the build-up had been pointed toward Lolo Jones.

That spoke to the depth of American hurdles.

Turns out, Puerto Rico is tapping into that talent, as well. Camacho-Jones, whose brother, Robert, plays in the NFL, was born in South Carolina and went to college at Kentucky. She was eligible to run for Puerto Rico because that's where her mom is from.

Harrison also went to Kentucky, and though they didn't overlap there, they have trained together in the past.

"Today felt like old times. Like we were back training again," Harrison said. "I knew she was going to bring her 'A' game. I had to bring mine."

She did, but it still looks like the team that opens every Olympics with grand hopes might need to reset expectations.

Also earlier today, Ju'Vaughn Harrison finished fifth in the long jump only hours after leaving the track Sunday night with a seventh-place finish in high jump. The long jump gold went to Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece.

Earlier in the week, the U.S. got shut out of the women's 100 and took silver (Fred Kerley) in the men's 100 -- a final that Trayvon Bromell didn't even qualify for after coming in favored for the gold.

Marcell Jacobs, running for Italy, can claim the title of World's Fastest Man.

The 100 meters at the Olympics is the event that turns sprinters into kings: Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt.

The race that has long defined Olympic royalty went to a Texas-born Italian who hadn't cracked 10 seconds until this year. He's a 26-year-old whose best days before this came in the long jump. He's a man even the runner in the next lane didn't really know.

"I think I need four or five years to realize and understand what's happening," Jacobs said.

The Italian crossed the line in 9.8 seconds Sunday night to capture the first 100-meter medal ever for the country better known for its soccer prowess. Pietro Mennea won the 200 at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow and Livio Berruti won that race at the 1960 Games in Rome.

Even in a contest with no clear favorites -- American Ronnie Baker was a candidate and China's Su Bingtian ran a shocking 9.83 in the semis -- Jacobs came from nowhere.

He topped Kerley, a 400-meter runner who moved down in distance because he saw a medal chance, and Canada's Andre DeGrasse, who adds another 100-meter bronze to the one he won in Rio.

Kerley finished second in 9.84 and DeGrasse was next at 9.89.

"I really don't know anything about him," Kerley said of the new gold medalist. "He did a fantastic job."

