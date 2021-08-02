• Liana Rae Perez, producer of a Lifetime movie called "My Stolen Life," said it "wasn't originally set in Vicksburg, but we ... didn't want to try to make it look like it was set somewhere else," so the crew will take advantage of the Mississippi city's landmarks, local faces and its wide vista of the Mississippi River.

• Shehroz Kashif, 19, of Lahore, Pakistan, said his message is "challenge your limit, cross it and get what you desire" as he became the youngest mountaineer to scale K2, the world's second-highest peak, with no porter but admittedly a lot of help from Nepali Sherpas.

• Michelle Foster, chairwoman of Alabama State University's math and computer science department, said "for minority students, the [low] numbers speak for themselves" as she celebrated her school and J.F. Drake State Technical College winning NASA grants to expand minority engineering programs and research.

• Germain McConnell, director of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science for high-achieving juniors and seniors, is departing after eight years, prompting the school "to cast a net nationwide to find a passionate, collaborative leader."

• Suzi Marsitawati of the Jakarta Parks and Forestry Agency in Indonesia, said two rare Sumatran tigers, 9-year-old Tino and 12-year-old Hari, are recovering after being infected with covid-19 and suffering shortness of breath, sneezing, runny noses and loss of appetite.

• Nicholas Clanin, 33, of Concordia, Kan., a former jail lieutenant, was jailed himself, the third person arrested in the state Bureau of Investigation's probe into the theft of money at the Cloud County jail.

• Willie Lovett, 72, former police chief in Savannah, Ga., left federal prison on supervised release after doing time for taking as much as $70,000 over 14 years to protect a carnival gambling operation called the Magic Midway.

• Jessica Ventiere was appointed district attorney of Lee County, Ala., by Gov. Kay Ivey, who called for "a good steward of the taxpayers' money" who'll "work to instill trust in government" after the last DA pleaded guilty to two felonies and got a three-year jail sentence.

• Jessica Walker, spokeswoman for Fairhope, Ala., wants people to know, "There is no such thing as a flushable wipe; there never has been such thing as a flushable wipe," as the state's utility operators contend with clogged pipes, sewer backups and overflows into waterways.