Police report home damage in pursuit

Little Rock police chased and arrested a local man in connection with a stolen vehicle just after midnight Sunday on Pleasant Forest Drive.

Sean Mayers, 20, was arrested on charges of theft by receiving, second-degree criminal mischief, felony fleeing and fictitious tags, according to his arrest report.

Mayers led officers on a nearly 12-mile pursuit through the city before he crashed into a house on Pleasant Forest Drive near its intersection of Moreland Drive, according to the report. The crash caused significant damage to the home.

The report noted that Mayers was also in possession of a stolen firearm. Mayers was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.

Hit-and-run leads to injury, charges

Police arrested a Little Rock man Saturday evening on accusations of fleeing the scene of an accident at the intersection of North Shackleford Road and Shackleford Drive.

Melvin Swanigan was arrested at 11:51 p.m. on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and possession of marijuana, according to his arrest report.

Swanigan was injured in the accident witnessed by an officer, according to the report. He then continued north down the road before being arrested.

Swanigan was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening.