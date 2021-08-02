Get them vaccinated

I began writing this in early July after our governor's defense on "Face the Nation" of ineffective covid vaccination efforts in Arkansas. Maybe, as Gov. Asa Hutchinson hoped, unvaccinated Arkansans seeing the covid surge would get their shots.

Then he said he would hold town-hall meetings to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. If that worked, you would not be reading this.

The problem with the governor's approach is that he's appealing to reason, while emotions are driving the train.

If reasoning with the unvaccinated didn't work, here's a suggestion. Collect objective data (no opinions) on who is not getting vaccinated and why. Collect and objectively analyze more data on how each subset of unvaccinated Arkansans can be motivated. Design, test and implement data-driven marketing and/or incentives for each subset.

Do all that as if it were a matter of life and death. It is.

Doing it right will take time and money. The more money, the less time. Spend the money. Time is lives. We must figure out how to get people vaccinated. We must get it done. "No Lives to Spare" might be a good name for the operation.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Quell raging wildfire

November 1961, I was 9, seeing my first snowfall. It wasn't white and fluffy like what falls in Arkansas. It was black ash. The flames from the Bel Air fire in the Santa Monica Mountains created the ashes of homes and chaparral that snowed on me. Once again, California burns.

There's a much larger wildfire, a raging inferno burning since 2020 here in Arkansas and across the world. Covid-19 is an out-of-control biological wildfire. Thus far, 4.2 million human trees have perished.

Infectious diseases, like fire, have three elements that must intersect like the Olympic rings. One ring is fuel, dried brush; for covid, it's a susceptible host, us. For fire, the second ring is the right environment, oxygen; for covid, our body's physiology and the protein surface of our cells. And lastly, to ignite the blaze, a heat source, the Delta variant of covid-19. The more the three rings intersect, the more it burns, hospitalizations and deaths skyrocket. To extinguish a fire or covid, just take one ring out of the mix. Backfires remove the fuel ring; for covid, that's unvaccinated folks. Not a good idea. Remove the environment ring; our bodies wouldn't like that one bit. So we are left with controlling the heat source, using vaccines.

Know this, the heat source for wildfires can't mutate to a lower kindling point temperature, but viral pathogens can. For those 12 and older, we have vaccines to control the fire, but it's not out. A more deadly variant is already out there, waiting for the right fuel source. It's our younger children about to start school. Is the rise in new cases at Arkansas Children's Hospital a prelude to this?

The "freedom" to burn down your home ends when it sets your neighbor's house ablaze. Mask up; get vaccinated!

MARC HIRREL

Little Rock

Has nothing to offer

The Republicans claim to be opposed to the Jan. 6 investigation because the Democrats will make it partisan. This is not true. I believe they are afraid their complicity in a seditious attempt to overthrow our government and install a dictator will be exposed.

This is not the Republican Party of my parents and grandparents. It seems today's Republican Party is a combination personality/death cult that has nothing to offer civilization.

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville

The vessels are empty

Have we as a nation degenerated into a country too influenced by moaners and gripers whose only claim to fame is that they exist? It seems most of these have parasitic tendencies and exist only on government money plus what they bilk from some same-minded people. What have the bulk of these people done or accomplished? Many of these have a mouth larger than their brain.

Many years ago I had a nun teacher who said: "Empty vessels make the loudest noise." How true.

Before allowing our government to be so misguided, it would be wise "to consider the source."

May the good Lord deliver us!

JOHN HAIN

Little Rock

Upheld Constitution

In Bradley Gitz's columns on Roe v. Wade, Gitz suspects that the alleged right of abortion was spun out of whole cloth by seven willful men in black robes. He notes that abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution and Madison's amendments had no mention of a right to abortion, although the practice was hardly unknown at the time. Rather than being just "hardly unknown," abortion was a widespread practice derived from a common law during our founders' era.

Puritans brought 14th century English common law, which provides the basis for much of the legal precedent in the U.S., to the colonies. The first references to abortion in English law appeared in the 13th century and followed Catholic Church teaching during this era that abortion was acceptable until "quickening" (when fetal movement is felt at about four months and the fetus is infused with a soul). One of our founders, James Wilson, an original U.S. Supreme Court justice, taught his law students that, "In the contemplation of law, life begins when the infant is first able to stir in the womb."

During our founders' era, abortion before quickening was socially acceptable and legal.

James Madison's "Notes of Debates in the Federal Convention of 1787" shows no evidence of a religious discussion about abortion being presented during the founders' debates on the Constitution. No laws regulating or banning abortion were passed by ensuing congressional delegations. Our founders apparently accepted the existing common law allowing the right of abortion before "quickening."

The rights not enumerated in the Ninth Amendment would be those that the colonists were the most familiar with: the ones the framing generation believed they inherited from English constitutional and common law. Abortion before quickening was a common-law right of "the people" at the time the Constitution was written. As an unenumerated right, it became constitutional through Madison's Ninth Amendment. Rather than spinning a right out of whole cloth, the seven willful men in black robes upheld the Constitution.

KENNETH WEBER

Greenbrier

Can't exist without it

The Democrats stress rights.

The Republicans believe in freedom.

Neither party seems to have much to say about responsibility.

ROD NEAL

Little Rock