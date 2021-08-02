Man convicted of rape sues for attack scheme

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man is suing two people who were arrested and accused of conspiring to have him attacked in prison.

Tristan Tiarks, 35, was sentenced in February 2020 to 30 years in prison for assaulting and raping a 3-year-old girl.

Fayetteville attorney Andrew Myers filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of Tiarks against David Hightower and Leah Brasuell. The two were arrested last year in connection with a plot against Tiarks.

Benton County sheriff's office detectives began investigating last year a plot between Brasuell and Hightower to hurt Tiarks in retaliation for raping the girl, according to a probable cause affidavit. Hightower was an inmate in the Benton County jail awaiting transfer to a state prison after a conviction for battery and other charges.

Detectives reviewed calls and email between Hightower and Brasuell, according to the affidavit.

Hightower gave Brasuell the name of another prisoner he said could get to Tiarks. Brasuell told Hightower she would be willing to pay the prisoner, the affidavit states.

Brasuell said she put money in Hightower's commissary and telephone accounts. She told the detective she never paid anyone to harm Tiarks, the affidavit read.

Hightower told the detective he and Brasuell were friends and he offered to beat up Tiarks but said he didn't receive any money from Brasuell to harm Tiarks, according to the affidavit.

The lawsuit claims Hightower and Brasuell conspired to harm, according to court documents.

Hightower planned to contact inmates in other prisons in the state to carry out a plan to either kill, maim or severely injure Tiarks, according to court documents. The lawsuit states Tiarks had to be transferred to a different prison because of the plot.

Hightower was sentenced in April to 25 years in prison for his role in the plot to have Tiarks attacked. Brasuell's case has not been resolved. Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 10.

The lawsuit is assigned to Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott.