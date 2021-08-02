Monster trucks set for Sept. 11-12 competition at Simmons Bank Arena

Grave Digger, driven by Tyler Menninga; Zombie, driven by Bari Musawwir; Whiplash, driven by Brianna Mahon; and Soldier Fortune Black Ops, driven by Tony Ochs, will be among the monster trucks taking part in “Monster Jam,” 7 p.m. Sept. 11 and 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $27, $37 and $52 (plus service charges) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the arena box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. There is an eight-ticket limit.

Also on sale: pit passes for the Monster Jam Pit Party — 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 11 — are $20. Fans can see the trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in question-and-answer sessions with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards and take pictures. Attendees must also have an event ticket.