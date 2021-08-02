• Carrie and Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, are expecting their second child. Carrie Johnson announced her pregnancy Saturday in an Instagram post in which she also revealed, "At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken." Now, "I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I've also felt like a bag of nerves." She said she hoped to welcome her baby around Christmas. The 33-year-old environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party communications director said she wanted to share the news about her miscarriage to help others. "Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well," she said. "I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too." The Johnsons' first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020. The prime minister has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and has fathered a child outside of his marriages.

• Amanda Knox is speaking out about her name being associated with the film "Stillwater," which opened Friday, saying any connection rips off "my story without my consent at the expense of my reputation." The movie stars Matt Damon as a father who flies to France to help his estranged daughter, Allison, played by Abigail Breslin. She's been imprisoned for murdering her girlfriend in Marseille. Knox is never named on screen, but in interviews the filmmakers have noted her sensational case was a jumping-off point for the script. In tweets and an essay on the site Medium, Knox called out various publications and director Tom McCarthy for using her name to promote the movie. She wrote that his "fictionalized version of me is just the tabloid conspiracy guiltier version of me." She also said: "Does my name belong to me? Does my face? What about my life? My story?" Knox was the subject of worldwide headlines after the 2007 murder in Perugia, Italy, of British student Meredith Kercher. Knox and her then-boyfriend were convicted, but after a series of flip-flop decisions, Italy's highest court threw out the convictions in 2015. An unrelated man is serving a 16-year sentence for the murder. "By fictionalizing away my innocence, my total lack of involvement, by erasing the role of the authorities in my wrongful conviction, McCarthy reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person," Knox wrote. Actress Breslin said she "didn't want to kind of copy or mimic" Knox's ordeal. "It's loosely inspired by that case, so I didn't want to try and do a recreation of that. I want Allison to kind of be her own stand-alone character, but it was definitely great to have that for a reference."