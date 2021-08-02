New zoning category gets look in Texarkana

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana Planning Commission is considering proposals for a new zoning category, limited commercial agricultural.

Called A-1 for short, the designation would make possible certain agricultural uses for land, such as family farming and raising small numbers of livestock, and would be relatively permissive concerning building accessory structures such as barns.

The intent is to give owners of rural land within the city limits the opportunity to put it to better use than rural residential, or R-1, zoning allows.

The Commission discussed details Tuesday, such as how far buildings would have to be from property lines and size restrictions on signs. Those details must be finalized before members can draft an ordinance, hold a public hearing on it and then bring it before the Texarkana Board of Directors for a vote.

Residents would have to acquire a conditional use permit before they could have any farm animals on land zoned A-1.

Permitting would also include site plan approval. Noted possible uses for land zoned A-1 include animal clinics and shelters, equestrian stables, hunting clubs, rodeo arenas, pet cemeteries, and more.

City Planner Mary Beck said she plans to consult with Miller County officials to clarify any taxation implications of the proposal.