NWA Letters to the Editor

Will lack of vaccinations mean fewer GOP votes?

Ron White said it best: "You can't fix stupid." And those refusing to get the vaccine for political reasons are surely stupid. Were it not for the fact that their refusal to vaccinate will probably cause harm to the rest of us, I would be content to just let them die. However, that won't be the case because each infection is an opportunity for the virus to mutate into an even more contagious and deadly strain that could become the Black Death of the 21st century.

Most of these people are conservative Republicans. I wonder if it has occurred to them that their deaths will mean that fewer Republican voters will be going to the polls in the next election. Just a thought.

Steve Imhoff

Fayetteville

Making others sick not anyone's right

I decided I wanted to join the growing number of letter writers who are using their brains and common sense (much lacking today) and asking those who don't believe in science and follow myths to wake up and look at what's happening to those who refuse to get vaccinated. They're getting very sick and some are dying.

It's their choice and I can't say I feel sorry for them. But what I don't like is the fact that they are now causing a renewal of the pandemic and we all have to now deal with it. I respect their right to make decisions as long as they apply to them, but when they affect me, my family and others, then I draw the line.

Stay home, wear a mask, limit where you go and leave the rest of us alone. Better yet, get vaccinated. Don't wait and say you should have done it earlier when you're tremendously ill and in the hospital.

Pete Rathmell

Garfield

State needs to help hospitals with tents

One of my good friends just learned her husband must undergo further surgery for his recurring cancer battle. Unfortunately, because the hospital where the surgery will take place has had to post strict restrictions on visitors for its patients due to the high number of covid patients, she will not be able to spend much time with him. This is sad and simply wrong.

I strongly recommend that our state help hospitals build tents in which to house all of those individuals who chose not to get vaccinated and could have (i.e., not under the age of 12). These tents would be more adequate for those suffering from "only severe flu symptoms," as many of these folks claim.

Let's free up our regular hospitals for those that have been responsible and their families.

Phyllis Jo Johnson

Springdale