100 years ago

Aug. 2, 1921

• The State Pension Board began its annual session yesterday morning and will continue until disposition has been made of all pending applications. All county lists except seven have been turned in to the board, and about 300 new applications are pending. It is estimated that the entire list will aggregate about 9,000. The board consists of Gen. B.W. Green, representing the Confederate veterans; state Auditor James Guy Tucker and Secretary of State Ira C. Hopper.

50 years ago

Aug. 2, 1971

• Arkansas Power and Light Company has purchased about a third of the right of way for a 500,000-volt transmission line that will deliver power to the Little Rock metropolitan area from the Company's second nuclear generating plant now under construction on the Dardanelle Reservoir near Russellville. The line will be 60.5 miles long, if the Company purchases a tentative site for a substation near Mayflower northwest of North Little Rock, Dick Carson of Pine Bluff, the AP and L engineer on the project, said Sunday.

25 years ago

Aug. 2, 1996

• Without representation, former Secretary of State Bill McCuen renewed his bid to vacate his 17-year prison term for political corruption. Two motions and a notice of appeal filed by McCuen on July 26 request repeal of his sentence and removal of Pulaski County Circuit Judge John Langston and Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Stodola from the case. McCuen pleaded guilty in January to a series of charges involving bribery, kickbacks and ethics violations that grew out of a yearlong investigation into his final months in office.

10 years ago

Aug. 2, 2011

• An international group of hackers took over more than 30 Arkansas law enforcement websites early last week, defacing home pages with anti-police videos and threatening to leak the names of anonymous tipsters who e-mail or post tips on the websites, officials said Monday. As of Monday afternoon, most of the websites remained down, which frustrated sheriffs who say they rely on their sites not only for tips and leads in investigations but also as a means to notify the public of important news. The hackers said the data they stole includes: e-mail spools of police officers and sheriff's deputies; usernames, passwords, Social Security numbers, home addresses and phone numbers belonging to 7,000 officers; and a list of "hundreds of snitches" who offered "anonymous" crime tips.