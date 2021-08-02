Remote option back for JPs

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County announced Friday that justices of the peace will be allowed to attend Quorum Court meetings remotely, resuming the teleconferencing option that was discontinued earlier this month.

County Judge Darryl Mahoney said the public health emergency that Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared Thursday warranted resumption of virtual attendance and voting. The Quorum Court held its first virtual meeting in the spring of 2020. In-person meetings resumed that summer, with an option for JPs to participate remotely.

Mahoney said that as of Friday, all seven JPs on the Quorum Court's Finance Committee plan to attend Monday night's regularly scheduled committee meeting in person.

"Our [virus] cases have grown so rapidly in Garland County I'm trying to offer those who feel better about doing it from home to have that opportunity," he said. "So far everyone is attending in person. We'll continue to sanitize and do our best to socially distance and provide masks or face shields if they want them."

The county's active case count is at its highest level since mid-January, when its infection curve was beginning to descend from its peak. The curve has risen almost 400% since the start of July, and fewer than 40% of the county's vaccine-eligible population is fully vaccinated.

"It is frustrating, but I don't control everybody's thoughts," Mahoney said of the low vaccination rate. "Everybody has the right to receive the vaccine or not. I would encourage everybody to get it. I've received it. I have had absolutely no issues with it whatsoever. It gives me confidence when I go out in public.

"One of the biggest reasons I received it was I was concerned about health care providers. I could see health care workers being in such demand. It's just a tremendous burden to place on them. I would encourage everybody to go get it. ... It is something I would encourage everyone to get to try to keep the hospitals as free as they can for other things that come through."

The Hot Springs Board of Directors will consider an ordinance Tuesday amending its virtual-attendance policy. An ordinance that the board adopted in March 2020 allows directors to vote on action items remotely, provided their virtual attendance is required to establish a quorum.

The ordinance on Tuesday's agenda would allow directors to vote remotely, even if their virtual attendance isn't required for a quorum. Four of the seven directors have to be physically or virtually present for a quorum. Five directors are needed to suspend the rule requiring that an ordinance be read three times at three meetings before it can be adopted.

"That's the way we've been operating," City Attorney Brian Albright told the board at its Tuesday agenda meeting. "It was for that limited purpose of being able to have the requisite membership necessary. When there's six of you here and one is gone, that seventh one is not needed for purposes of the requisite membership.

"The issue is if a board member wants to participate electronically, even if their attendance is not required for that requisite membership, will they be able to do that and vote or not. The proposed ordinance would allow them to vote remotely."

The board's March 2 business meeting was the first in almost a year when all seven directors were in the board's chambers. Mayor Pat McCabe has physically attended all business meetings since the virtual option went into effect. The March 2020 ordinance requires his physical presence, as well as the city manager, city clerk and city attorney, for the remote option to be invoked.

District 4 Director Carroll Weatherford has maintained a regular physical presence during board meetings. District 3 and 6 Directors Marcia Dobbs-Smith and Steve Trusty have also physically attended all business meetings since their swearing in at the first of the year.

District 2 and 5 Directors Elaine Jones and Karen Garcia participated remotely until they were fully vaccinated earlier this year. District 1 Director Erin Holliday resumed in-person attendance before Jones and Garcia.

Albright told the board that directors voted remotely when their virtual attendance wasn't required for a quorum.

"I will acknowledge that the last couple times that that took place probably shouldn't have," he said. "The ordinance is clear that your attendance, by that means, if it is for the purpose of [a quorum]. If you don't need it for that purpose, than the attendance remotely doesn't allow for the vote."

McCabe said the amendment on Tuesday's agenda would allow all seven directors to cast votes remotely.