Rice College's Aug. 12 lineup to offer hands-on experience

Rice College will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Pine Tree Research Station in St. Francis County.

Rice College will offer an intensive full-day look at the challenges facing Arkansas rice producers with a slate of researchers from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, according to a news release.

The registration deadline for Rice College is Friday. There will be no registrations on the day of the event. The registration fee is $100 and participants may register at https://bit.ly/2021RiceCollegeRegistration.

Rice College is held in an every-other-year rotation with Soybean College. Continuing education units will be available.

"This is an opportunity for industry professionals to take part in hands-on demonstrations," said Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist for the Division of Agriculture. "Our faculty will be showing current research and demonstrations on the challenges we see Arkansas rice producers face every day."

The Rice College speakers and topics include:

• Tommy Butts, extension weed scientist -- Bolt/STS/non-STS soybean tolerance to ALS herbicides, row spacing and weed control, importance of plant-back restrictions.

• Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist --Identifying and correcting nutrient deficiencies.

• Jason Norsworthy, professor and weed scientist -- Use of Rogue in rice, Loyant coated on urea, review of seed treatment protection against drift, rice response to dicamba.

• Yeshi Wamishe, extension plant pathologist -- Identification, scouting and management of major rice diseases.

• Nick Bateman and Gus Lorenz, extension entomologists -- Insect sampling and ID, management decisions, seed treatments and foliar sprays.

• Donna Frizzell, program associate for the Division of Agriculture -- Cultivar selection and management considerations.

Details: Jarrod Hardke at jhardke@uada.edu. To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.