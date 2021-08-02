Rizzo strikes again; NY sweeps Miami

MIAMI -- Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut for the Yankees with another key hit and New York completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The partisan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge.

Rizzo, who went to high school in the Miami area, singled home Brett Gardner for the game-tying run in his third game with the Yankees. The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a home run in each of his first two games with New York before Sunday's clutch at-bat.

"You talk to anyone around the league and they'll tell you [Rizzo] is one of those really special elite players," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "That is just a part of his make-up as a great ballplayer."

Giancarlo Stanton, who had reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) then raced home with the go-ahead run on Judge's sharp single.

Joely Rodriguez (2-3), who came over from the Texas Rangers in the Joey Gallo deal, needed only one pitch to earn his first win in his first outing with his new team. Anthony Bass (1-6) took the loss.

Aroldis Chapman retired the side in the bottom of the ninth for his 22nd save.

The Yankees added an insurance run -- also unearned -- in the ninth inning when Gleyber Torres raced home following two errors on the same play by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Gardner, who started the late comeback with a single up the middle, noted that the clubhouse is already very aware of what Rizzo brings to the team.

"We know what he's capable of doing and the approach he takes every at-bat," Gardner said. "Just the energy he brings to the ballpark every day ... It's great to have him on our side. He keeps coming up big for us."

The comeback spoiled one of the better outings this season by Marlins' ace Sandy Alcantara, who was moved up a day after he was originally scheduled to start Monday's game against the Mets.

Alcantara retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced, with the only blemish a walk to Tyler Wade. In seven innings, he gave up just two hits -- a single to right by Judge in the fourth and a double by Gallo in the seventh.

"He's about as tough as you're going to face," Boone said. "That pitching staff is so good and [Alcantara is] a big part of that."

Gallo was on third base with two outs in the seventh when Alcantara got Torres to ground out to complete his outing. He retired 21 of the 24 batters he faced and matched his season-high in strikeouts with 10. He walked one.

Despite the continued lack of offensive support during his starts, Alcantara is determined to stay focused and perform his job on the mound.

"I don't feel any pressure at all," Alcantara said. " ... We have to keep working hard and keep playing the game."

GIANTS 5, ASTROS 3 Kris Bryant homered in his San Francisco debut, a two-out solo shot in the third inning, and the Giants beat Houston.

CARDINALS 7, TWINS 3 Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and rookie Edmundo Sosa homered to help St. Louis beat Minnesota,

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 3, RED SOX 2 Shane McClanahan went six strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and AL East-leading Tampa beat Boston for a three-game sweep.

WHITE SOX 2, INDIANS 1 Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the ninth inning to lift Chicago past Cleveland.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 1 Jose Berrios pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, beating Kansas City.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 2 Eric Haase hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning and Detroit beat Baltimore.

ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 3 Yan Gomes homered in his Oakland debut, fellow newcomer Starling Marte had three hits and stole three bases, and the Athletics beat Los Angeles.

RANGERS 4, MARINERS 3 Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off home run in two games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibanez in the ninth inning, and Texas rallied to beat Seattle.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

REDS 7, METS 1 Rookie Max Schrock went 5 for 5 with a home run while giving All-Star Joey Votto a break, leading fellow newcomer Vladimir Gutierrez and Cincinnati past New York.

DODGERS 13, DIAMONDBACKS 0 Albert Pujols doubled home three runs to cap a five-run second inning, Mookie Betts homered in his return from the injured list and Los Angeles defeated Arizona.

BREWERS 2, BRAVES 1 Willy Adames hit an early home run off Charlie Morton, Brett Anderson pitched 5 2/3 strong innings and Milwaukee beat Atlanta.

PHILLIES 15, PIRATES 4 Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Philadelphia debut and got plenty of support to help the Phillies rout Pittsburgh.

NATIONALS 6, CUBS 5 Yadiel Hernandez's home run in the ninth inning -- his second homer of the day -- gave Washington the victory over Chicago.

PADRES 8, ROCKIES 1 Ha-Seong Kim homered and drove in three runs, Jake Cronenworth contributed three hits and San Diego beat Colorado.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery throws during the first inning of a baseball game Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New York Yankees' Joey Gallo strikes out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm loses his helmet as he runs to first base with a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm (2) is tagged out by New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor, left, while stealing second during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New York Yankees' Rougned Odor tosses his helmet after he struck out swinging during the fourth inning of a baseball game Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)