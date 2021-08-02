Speaking of good shots ...

Word came down last week that the president ordered the United States military to "take steps toward" vaccinating members of the military with the covid-19 vaccine. From the headlines that followed, you might have thought he had done something extraordinary.

Military types are the most important first responders, for they respond to threats against the country. They are often dropped into hostile regions. And those regions aren't usually so civilized as to have the best medical facilities. You can make a safe wager that the next time our military has to go overseas, it probably won't be to a place with an overwhelming percentage of vaccinated people.

Besides, our soldiers really don't have much of a choice. Some of us remember walking through the medical maze before Basic Training and having air guns shoot vaccines and medicines into our arm without so much as a by-your-leave. We also don't remember any drill sergeant having to socially distance while he ordered us through the line.

The United States military will come through. It usually does.