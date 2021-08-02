Socially distanced cyclists to roll out live and in person for CARTI’s 18th annual Tour de Rock

CARTI hosts the 18th annual Tour de Rock cycling event Aug. 14, starting and ending at the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Brother Paul Drive in North Little Rock.

Riders can choose from one of four pancake-flat routes — 25, 50, 62 or 100 miles — through Central Arkansas.

The event raises money to benefit CARTI's patient assistance programs, which offer transportation and lodging, emotional counseling and nutritional support for patients receiving cancer treatment at one of CARTI's 19 locations.

"We are thrilled to welcome riders and supporters to our first in-person event since 2019," says CARTI Foundation executive director Jennifer Selig. In 2020, the event was virtual, with registered cyclists riding the tour routes on their own.

Each registered cyclist in the 2021 event will receive a souvenir T-shirt and finisher's medal. Souvenir jerseys are available for $100.

Online entry fees are $55 for the shortest distance and $65 for the other three routes. The century ride also includes a pace group that will travel fast enough to finish in less than five hours -- 20 mph on average.

Entry to the 100-miler as part of the pace group costs $150. Although this is not a "no drop" group, it has benefits, including pace coaches, a jersey, training plans and events, and a dedicated table and service at the after party.

On-site registration opens at 6 a.m., and the first cycling group departs at 6:30. An after party will follow at Heifer International, 1 World Ave. in Little Rock, beginning at 10 a.m.

The tour’s safety protocols and perks include:

◼️ Drive-thru packet pickup at the CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock.

◼️ Socially distanced rest stops.

◼️ Social distancing in the ride start area.

◼️ A to-go lunch from Count Porkula and Edwards Food Giant.

Here is a shortcut link to CARTI's tour registration website: arkansasonline.com/82bike.