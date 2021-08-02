Union County employees getting raises, bonuses

EL DORADO -- More than 200 Union County employees are scheduled to receive pay raises this month after a salary survey that showed 24 workers were underpaid compared with those in similar positions, both public and private.

The Union County Quorum Court voted on July 15 to provide 3% raises to all county employees in good standing, with the exception of two who were determined to be overpaid for their positions by the consulting firm contracted to perform the salary survey.

Additionally, bonuses of up to $2,710 were approved for employees who worked during the pandemic between March 11, 2020 and April 8, 2021, when a state of emergency was in effect in Arkansas.

In March, the Quorum Court commissioned a salary survey to determine where compensation for Union County workers fell in comparison to typical market pay scales in similar public and private jobs. The survey was to examine 87 county jobs and was contracted to the Johanson Group, a Fayetteville-based consulting agency that has performed similar surveys for other Arkansas counties.

Bruce Johanson, a principal partner at the firm, presented in June the survey findings, which he said showed that 24 county workers made less than the recommended minimum salaries for their positions, while two workers made more than the recommended maximums.

He recommended at the time that the Quorum Court issue pay raises to the 24 workers who made less than the recommended minimum and provide performance-based raises for 143 other county employees who were in the recommended pay range.

Johanson's presentation came more than a year after the Quorum Court had voted to issue 3% pay raises to all county employees except Union County sheriff's deputies, who were to receive 6% raises. Those raises were rescinded in March 2020, after the first cases of covid-19 were identified in Arkansas, and retail and hospitality businesses began to shutter their doors.

At the time, the Quorum Court's Finance Committee Chairman Mike Dumas said that the impact on revenue because of the pandemic was unclear, and he thought it would be best to wait on the raises until the full economic impact could be seen.