Victim identified in homicide probe

Little Rock police said a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds died at a Chenal Parkway apartment complex parking lot early Saturday morning.

Police identified the victim on Sunday as James Reed. The department did not release further information, including his city of residence.

Officers responded to Chenal Lakes Apartments, 13500 Chenal Parkway, after receiving a "shots fired" call at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

They saw a red Dodge van with broken glass and multiple gunshot marks. Inside the van, officers found Reed in the front seat, police said.

Medical personnel were called and later pronounced Reed dead. His body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, police disclosed.

No arrests have been made.