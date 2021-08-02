Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

July 19

American Drive-In

303 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Cheese sauce at 116 degrees and leftover chili at 133 degrees and should be kept at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Employee bathroom lacks covered trash receptacle. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. Posted permit expired 6-30-2021.

Newk's Eatery

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 104, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet. Food employee lacks a beard cover. Test strips for chemical sanitizer, chlorine in dish washing machine is not available. Surfaces of shelves in walk-in cooler and protection in vent in walk-in cooler are not clean. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days (by Oct. 19) to comply.

Winnie's

810 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Raw sausage stored over fully cooked sausage.

Noncritical violations: Gravy was 93 degrees hot hold on the stove. Unless wearing intact gloves in good repair, a food worker may not wear fingernail polish or artificial fingernails when working with exposed food. Ice scoop handle touching the ice in the freezer, and knives, forks and spoons stored handle down in dispensers. Posted permit expired 5-5-2021. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

July 20

Cafe Rue Orleans

1150 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Back food storage area screening has several large rips and the door lacks knobs installed to cover gaps. A service sink is not installed. A service sink is required. Previous issue. Empty food container storage shelf above the steam table has paint peeling on the edge.

Harps Deli-Bakery

1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employees wearing watches. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Harps Food Store

1274 N. Colorado Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cut watermelon at 50 degrees in cold hold display.

Noncritical violations: Raw bacon stored on shelving above fully cooked sausage and biscuits and raw pork ribs stored on shelving over fully cooked pepperoni and imitation crab in the display case. A large amount of ice has accumulated in the freezer. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Papa John's Pizza

503 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Squirt bottle of ranch dressing at 67 degrees sitting on counter.

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers in the prep table refrigerator and small white refrigerator. No test strips. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. Permit expired on 12-31-2021.

Qdoba Mexican Eats

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 110, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Steam table line: white rice temp at 125 degrees, brown rice at 122 degrees; equipment hot holding steak at 108 degrees. Food has time 10 a.m. when put in hot holding after reheating, at 10:35 temperature is not hot enough. Rice, chicken and steak are prepared on site. Second time temperature of rice at above 135 degrees in steam table/service line area. The chicken at 106 degrees and teak at 108 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Bucket of sanitizer used to store wet wiping cloths did not have a detectable level of sanitizer. Alcohol chaffing dish warmers are being used in the bottom of equipment. Hot holding has buildup of debris.

Seigel Smoothies

4105 Mohawk Circle, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Window service lacks a window screen.

Springdale Country Club

608 W. Lakeview Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One ceiling light bulb fixture in food preparation area lacks shield installed.

Supermercado Mi Hacienda

1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Carnitas at 64 degrees and should be kept at a hot temp of 135 degrees or above. Packaged candies and tortillas do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: There are flies in the food market and meat area. Food employee lacks hair protection. Surfaces of equipment (meat and cold holding) are not clean. A certified food safety manager is now required.

Thai Diner

514 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee transferred cooked crab wontons to the customer's to-go container with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Village Inn Restaurant

3365 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dipper well water is not flowing for pie preparation/dispensing utensils. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

July 21

Angela's Bakery

2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is eating and drinking from open container in food preparation area. Raw eggs are stored above bottles with milk, refrigerator self-service area. Tamales are at room temperature (temperature of tamales between 131 degrees), prepared today. Walk-in-cooler, steak guisado has date marked 07/09. They use time as a public control for ingredients for pupusas (cheese, beans). It lacks time marked.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths are used to clean table and then are left on the table. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days from today to comply.

Casey's General Store

1567 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips for quaternary ammonia is not available.

Coyle Restaurant

661 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Drinks with straws, but no lids stored over salt and pepper shakers. Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine and scoop handles touching chicken breading. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Raw bacon stored on a shelf above sliced cheese and drinks. Chicken strips at 122 degrees and should be held at 135 degrees and above. Cheese at 44 degrees in prep table refrigerator and should be temping at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Magnolia Coffee House

151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Written procedure stated a time longer than four hours for time temperature control safety foods.

Noncritical violations: To-go cups stored in boxes on the floor.

Marco's Pizza

3637 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is wearing glove only on one hand, he touches bread with two hands (one bare hand/not gloved). Marinara sauce/pizza sauce had no time of when it was pulled out. Spray bottle with chemical sanitizer does not have a label or identification.

Noncritical violations: Employee lacked hair restraint in kitchen. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days from date of inspection to comply. Retail food permit is not posted.

July 22

Firehouse Subs

1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Potato soup at 128 degrees, chili at 129 degrees, in small steam table.

Noncritical violations: Food employees lack hair and beard protection. A certified food safety manager is now required.

Fruit Of The Vine Market

3200 Main Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips to test the strength of the sanitizer. Posted permit expired 7-11-2020. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Industry Pizza

5519 Hackett St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No covered receptacle in bathrooms.

Jade China

1046 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler, cooked fish and bucket with cooked noodles are uncovered. Top prep table, cabbage at 45 degrees, bottom prep table, raw beef at 44 degrees, walk-in-cooler, chicken at 43 degrees. Bucket with chemical sanitizer, chlorine, does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Bulk containers with dry food (sugar, salt, flour) do not have a label. Food employee does not have hair protection. Utensils used for rice stored in container with standing water at 86 degrees. Original buckets of soy sauce are used to store cooked noodles. Test strips not available. Surfaces of equipment and surfaces (grease accumulation) of shelves in walk-in cooler (food debris) are not clean. Floor, in several areas, is not clean. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days from inspection to comply.

Jimmy's Egg

2589 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spoon stored in hot water at 78 degrees instead of 135 degrees at the coffee stand. Posted permit expired 11-6-2018. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Ozark Natural Foods Deli-Bakery

380 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two food employees are wearing bracelets.

Slim Chickens

637 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 20A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Container with raw eggs is stored above plastic bag with lemons. Food employee is cutting tomatoes for ready-to-eat preparation, tomatoes in cardboard box have food debris (green color).

Noncritical violations: Prep-table for raw chicken (fry area) does not have a thermometer or the thermometer is located in a place where it is not easy to read. Container with croutons is stored above, in contact with lettuce, external surface is not clean. Internal surfaces of prep table are not clean (food debris). Grease buildup inside corners of cold hold unit by the fryer.

Subway

1680 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head.

July 23

Golden Corral

4507 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Surfaces of shelves in walk-in cooler have food debris.

Kum & Go

90 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Papa Murphy's Pizza

3049 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two bags of onions stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and a box of croutons stored on the floor in the kitchen. Measuring cup handles stored touching food on the salad prep line. Posted permit expired 6-30-2021.

Red Lobster

3885 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Four containers for storing sanitizing wiping cloths in between uses are stored on the floor in the very back food preparation area. Prep table for salad ingredients is not clean (food debris and water).

Shogun

4096 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs over prep-cooked noodles in the grill preparation refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Food employee washes his hands in sink used for clean utensils. Buckets with sanitizer and wiping cloths are stored in contact with the floor. Concentration of chemical sanitizer, QUAT, is too low. Handle of a cooler is a wire. Test strips to check chemical sanitizer, chlorine, are wet, not working. Surfaces on fan in warewashing area and surfaces of protection of fan in walk-in cooler are not clean. Women's toilet room, two trash cans are uncovered. Some ceiling tiles in food preparation area lack cleaning. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days from inspection to comply.

Simple Simon's Pizza

56 Yukon Way, Farmington

Critical violations: Cottage cheese at 46 degrees and ham at 45 degrees in the salad bar.

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Simple Simon's Pizza

2111 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: The three-compartment sinks, chemical sanitizer is not available.

Noncritical violations: Lacking test strips for the chemical sanitizer. No trash can with a lid in toilet. A certified food safety manager is now required. Facility has 90 days from today to comply.

White Oak Station

4128 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box of potatoes and other items stored on floor of walk-in cooler and two bags of breading stored on floor of storage room. Packages of meat have leaked onto floor of walk-in forming a puddle of blood. Condensation leak in walk-in freezer with ice building up directly over boxes of food. Repeat violation. Facility does not have a certified food protection manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 20 -- TJ's Sandwich Shop, 2992 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

July 21 -- Penguin Ed's Barbeque, 2773 Mission Blvd., Suite 2, Fayetteville; The Groovy Smoothie, 617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

July 22 -- Ark-Vets Inc., 2507 S. Thompson St., Suite 3, Springdale; Kum & Go, 1875 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Natural State Smoothies, 1772 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Northwest Medical Center, 609 W. Maple Ave., Springdale; Sasnakra Golf-Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club, 3495 E. Goff Farm Road, Fayetteville

July 23 -- Soul Food Junkies, 2901 N. College Ave., Fayetteville