3 highways to get new asphalt binder

Some lanes and ramps will be temporarily closed on interstate highways in Little Rock beginning today so workers can place a layer of new asphalt binder on existing pavement, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The layer is designed to provide a safer and smoother road, reducing tire splash and hydroplaning when it is raining.

The following overnight lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, weather permitting, to place the surface treatment to the pavement:

Interstate 30

• Today-Aug. 10, eastbound, Mile Markers 137-138.

Interstate 430

• Wednesday and Thursday, northbound, Mile Markers 9-12.

• Wednesday-Aug. 11, alternating northbound and southbound on and off ramps, Mile Markers 7-8

Interstate 630

• Today-Saturday, westbound off-ramp, John Barrow Road, Exit 8.

• Friday-Aug. 12, eastbound on-ramp, John Barrow Road, Exit 8.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will be used to control traffic, the department said.