Alligator hunters set for season

Thirty-three hunters drew permits to pursue alligators on public land during the 2021 season, but many opportunities remain for those who didn’t draw for public hunts.

Hunters who have access to private land in the alligator zones of south Arkansas can hunt through a quota-based system similar to bear hunting and private-land elk hunting.

Alligator season dates are Sept. 17-20 and Sept. 24-27. The application period was June 15-30.

Mark Barbee, wildlife biologist at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Monticello office, who coordinates the hunts, said last year was the first using a quota system for private land alligator hunting and the transition proved beneficial for hunters.

“Anyone can obtain the private land alligator permit through the Game and Fish online licensing system for $5 in addition to their hunting license,” Barbee said. “They will be able to participate in the alligator hunt on private land they have permission to hunt until the quota has been met in that zone. It will be up to each hunter to call in before their hunt every night to the wildlife hotline (1-800-440-1477) to see if the quota has been met and if they can continue their hunt.”

Another change from last year that remains in place is the use of online hunter orientations. The alligator hunt orientation and training manual at agfc.com lays out all the most important details and frequently asked questions about the hunt.

For more information, visit: www.agfc.com/alligator.