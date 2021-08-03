Bella Vista District Court to do online arraignments; covid-19 concerns cited

BELLA VISTA -- Judge Ray Bunch will hold Bella Vista District Court arraignments scheduled for Thursday online via Zoom, according to a news release from the city.

This decision was made because of the large number of court cases scheduled that day and the ongoing spread of covid-19, according to the release. The District Court clerk will notify anyone affected by the change.

"We appreciate your patience through this process, as the safety of the public and our court personnel is of the utmost importance," the release states.

The District Court office will remain open to take payments. Fines and fees can be paid online at https://bellavistaar.gov/government/departments/district_court.php or mailed to 612 W. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR, 72715.