Charges filed in Pea Ridge officer's murder case; arraignments set Aug. 23 for Andazola, Sept. 15 for Cash

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors have filed formal charges against the two people accused of killing a Pea Ridge police officer.

Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. Elijah Michael Andazola, 18, of Bentonville is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape.

The two are accused of killing Kevin Apple.

Andazola was in court Monday for his arraignment, but the proceedings were reset after Gregg Parrish, director of the Arkansas Public Defenders Commission, requested more time to find an attorney for Andazola.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green reset the arraignment for 8 a.m. Aug. 23.

Cash's arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.

Cash and Andazola both are being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

Apple was killed June 26 at White Oak Station in Pea Ridge when he was hit by a Jeep and dragged about 149 feet, according to court documents. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cash was driving the Jeep while Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents.

Cash has three open or reopened theft and drug cases in Benton County in addition to six in Washington County. Most of them in both counties also include failure to appear charges or probation violations.

She also was charged last month in Jefferson County with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A White Hall police officer on Feb. 18 stopped Cash in a car reported stolen from Springdale, according to a probable cause affidavit. The officer found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine in it after the search. Cash was released from custody because the Dub Brassell Detention Center in Pine Bluff was not taking nonviolent offenders, according to the affidavit.

Andazola was arrested in February and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.