Marriage Licenses

Lakoyia Williams, 31, and Tywon Taylor, 28, both of Little Rock.

Paige Mumford, 26, and De' Veisha Artis, 26, both of Little Rock.

Terrance Chew, 46, and Brooke Johnson, 38, both of Sherwood.

Adrianna Ward, 27, and Brandon Nicholson, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Kyion Bosley, 21, and Taliyah McCray, 21, both of Sherwood.

James Rogers Jr., 36, and Meagan Malone, 32, both of Little Rock.

Julie Weaver, 32, and Sumit Shah, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Elizabeth Cadenhead, 19, of Buchanan, Mich. and Garrett Morris, 22, of El Paso.

Adam Scroggins, 28, of Scotland and Cheyenne Hocking, 22, of McGehee.

Willie Mott Jr., 40, and Ebony Christopher, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Stephen Lewis, 23, and Alesha Barron, 25, both of Pine Bluff.

Elizabeth Crooks, 31, and Ryan Jackson, 35, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-2459. Sammantha Bryles v. Tommy Bryles.

21-2460. Kenneth Tidwell v. Lorie DeGrasse.

21-2465. Justin Jacobs v. Janell Jacobs.

21-2469. Shana Lewis v. Andre Lewis.

21-2470. Lashanna Parks v. Andre Calloway.

21-2473. Bryan Boles v. Donna Boles.

GRANTED

20-2001. Jordane King-Cortez v. Joshua Cortez.

20-2490. Denecia Beene v. Antonio Sanders.

21-1729. Senchal Thornton v. Corey Thornton.