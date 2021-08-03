As deadline approaches, candidates file for school board seats in NLRSD, PCSSD

One newcomer and four incumbents have filed as candidates for election Nov. 2 to open positions on the school boards for the Pulaski County Special and North Little Rock school districts.

Laurel Tait — a mother to five, grandmother to 24 and a podiatrist — filed Tuesday for the Zone 7 seat on the Pulaski County Special district’s board for a seat currently held by Brian Maune.

Others who have filed with the Pulaski County Clerk’s office as candidates for board seats in advance of today’s noon filing deadline are North Little Rock board incumbents:

• Tracy Steele, Zone 2.

• Rochelle Redus, Zone 3.

• Cindy Temple, Zone 5.

• Natalie Wankum, Zone 7.

So far, no one has filed for the Zone 3 seat on the Pulaski County Special board — a seat now held by five-year board President Linda Remele of Sherwood.