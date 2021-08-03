Details few as slaying probed

Stuttgart police have revealed few details about an early Sunday morning shooting that killed a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student.

In a Monday Facebook post, Stuttgart police wrote that a shooting occurred at the intersection of East Lincoln and North Oak streets and that the body of Omarion Bones, 18, was found lying in the street. Bones was shot multiple times, and his body was sent to the Arkansas Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, police say.

"The homicide investigation continues with support from Arkansas County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police and DeWitt P.D. No further information is available for release," Stuttgart police wrote.

Police have not yet identified any suspects.

Bones graduated from Stuttgart High School in 2020 and enrolled at UAPB before transferring last January to Iowa Wesleyan University, where he was listed on the football roster.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander said he was "sad to share the news of the death of one of our beloved students" in a statement issued Sunday evening.

"He would have been a returning freshman in just a few weeks when our fall semester begins, and he had hopes of playing for our beloved Golden Lions football team," Alexander said, adding interim residential services associate dean Ralph Evans expressed deep condolences to Bones' family.

"We are devastated by this loss and encourage our students who are already on campus to visit the Student Counseling Assessment and Development (SCAD) Center in Caldwell Hall, and students who are not on campus may call SCAD at (870) 575-8969," Alexander wrote. "All faculty and staff are encouraged to reach out to the Employee Assistance Program at (800) 542-6021.

"Please keep Mr. Bones' family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Anyone with information about Bones' death is asked to call Stuttgart criminal investigators at (870) 673-2171.