EDITORIAL: Disbelief disses

The governor of Arkansas has been touring the state, trying to drum up more vaccinations against the covid-19 disease. This virus is something like out of a bad horror movie. It's the monster that keeps rising from the dead. Just when we thought things were going swimmingly, this Delta variant knocks the numbers through the roof again. The only real protection, such that it is, is the vaccination will at least keep (most of) the vaccinated out of the hospitals and off ventilators. And better yet, almost assuredly out of the coroner's office.

So the governor, responsible citizen/leader that he is, has been touring the various corners of Arkansas, spreading the word, and it seems to be doing a lot of good. The number of partially vaccinated Arkansans is approaching 50 percent. That's not herd immunity, but it's better than 35 percent, which is where we stood before the governor started the tour.

The other day, as Asa Hutchinson & Co. made a stop in Siloam Springs, he was heckled and jeered. (Not by everybody, but by enough bodies to make the paper.)

As the governor and Dr. Jose Romero, the state secretary of health, spoke, some audience members shouted "liar" and held up various signs. The story in the paper over the weekend said officials had been trying to discuss vaccine safety, long-term side effects, business mandates, government transparency, possible alternative therapies, and masks. Our reporter noted in the story that once, as Gov. Hutchinson spoke, somebody yelled: "Lies, we know the truth!"

So the governor, his health experts, and 99 percent of the medical doctors on the planet are lying? And a handful of people reading the Internet in Siloam Springs, Ark., know the truth?

What exactly are our leaders lying about?

They must have the private health-care types involved in the conspiracy, too. For the CEO of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Physicians Speciality Hospital in Fayetteville told the audience at this meeting that the hospital is at maximum capacity for covid-19 patients and others: "We are at the point we struggle to accept new patients."

Is that a lie? Does somebody else have different numbers from the hospital? And can point us to the real truth?

In Sunday's paper, another article pointed out that more and more young people are dying of covid. A doctor based in Little Rock recounted her thoughts about the 25-year-old who died, leaving a baby behind. And about the 33-year-old who died, leaving a 6-year-old. And about the 20-year-old who had to be put on a ventilator because of failing lungs. "I've cried every single day this week because the people are so young now."

Is the doctor lying?

From another doctor, the chancellor of UAMS, Dr. Cam Patterson: "We've literally had nurses who walk out in the middle of a shift because they can't take it anymore. For a lot of our team members this is the third time through this drill."

Is he lying?

Data shows that many more younger people are dying from the new variant, and some have no underlying conditions. Since January, data shows that hospitalizations have increased across all age groups.

Is the data lying?

More than 6,140 Arkansans have died of covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Are coroners lying?

The other day, a friend noted that his wife was having major surgery, a procedure that normally would have kept her in the hospital for two days, maybe three. But she was forced to be an outpatient, released on the same day, because so many hospital beds were full of covid patients.

Was our friend lying?

On Saturday this past week, 222 Arkansans were on ventilators.

If they could talk, would they be lying?

Conspiracies are notoriously difficult to pull off. During the Vietnam era and error, Dean Rusk said hiding the administration's bombing of Cambodia from the Foreign Relations Committee required a little massaging because it was only known to the president, two members of the NSC, a couple of State Department officials, and 300 colonels in the Pentagon.

Presidents can't keep private conversations between two people secret. Governors can't keep phone calls from breaking into the news. Can you imagine the logistics that would have to go into bringing aboard physicians, hospital administrators, nurses and school teachers to lie about covid-19 to all of Arkansas? Wouldn't the patients and their concerned families have to be involved?

The most likely explanation is the easiest: All these doctors with decades of experience in hospital settings are telling the truth to their administrators, and those administrators are telling the truth to the state health experts, and that the experts' recommendations to the governor are truthful, too. And that the governor is passing it along to the rest of us as a responsible leader ought to.

And that maybe the Internet isn't the best place to consult for the most accurate information.