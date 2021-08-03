Fayetteville parks panel backs outdoor drinking for cyclocross events

FAYETTEVILLE -- The resident-led Parks and Recreation Advisory Board on Monday wholeheartedly endorsed allowing Centennial Park to become a site for outdoor drinking during two upcoming cyclocross events.

The park is set to host two events for the international cyclocross organization known as Union Cycliste Internationale. A world cup event will take place Oct. 13, and the world championships will be held Jan. 28-30.

Cyclocross is akin to mountain biking, involving short courses with obstacles, hills, steps and rough terrain prompting riders to get off their bikes to run for certain parts. A large part of the appeal lies in the spectatorship.

Designating the northern portion of Centennial Park as a special-events Outdoor Refreshment Area will allow visitors to drink alcohol sold by vendors who have a picnic permit from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, said Devin Howland, economic vitality director for the city. Vendors could only sell alcohol in their state-approved areas, but the designation from the city would allow consumers to drink freely in a larger area of the park and watch races, he said.

The city has two Outdoor Refreshment Areas. The first one covers almost all of downtown. The second is at Evelyn Hills Shopping Center and enables Mockingbird Kitchen to let patrons take drinks to an outdoor patio area.

The Outdoor Refreshment Area is the name of the state-sanctioned boundaries where public consumption of alcohol is allowed.

The one proposed for Centennial Park would only go into effect during events, specifically the two cyclocross events, Howland said.

"The timing of this is crucial. What we've learned through these outdoor refreshment areas is we always learn something," he said. "Doing this for the event in October will enable us to better prepare for the world championships in January."

The City Council on Aug. 17 will consider making Centennial Park an event-only refreshment area. From there, details such as what types of cups can be used, receptacles, signs and rules will be ironed out between event organizers, Mayor Lioneld Jordan's office and the Fayetteville Police Department.

Howland emphasized approval of the proposal will not open the gate for free-for-all alcohol consumption at the park.

"You cannot have open consumption outside of approved special events," he said. "You cannot bring alcohol into the park."

Keith Tencleve, vice chairman of the board, said he felt at ease about the move considering the number of successful events held downtown that allowed outdoor drinking. Roots HQ on the Avenue hosted 18 outdoor concerts with drinking allowed in the past year. The Pride Festival happened in person this year with participants partaking in the Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Members of the board present at Monday's meeting all voiced support for the measure.