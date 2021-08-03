Haitians assisting inquiry tell of death threats

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A judge and two court clerks who collected evidence for the investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moise said in interviews and in formal complaints to the prosecutors' office that unknown callers and visitors had pressured them to modify witnesses' sworn statements. If they failed to comply, they were told, they could "expect a bullet in your head."

Their requests for help from the authorities were ignored, said the clerks, Marcelin Valentin and Waky Philostene, and the justice of the peace, Carl Henry Destin, leaving their lives at risk.

The threats also further jeopardized an investigation that experts claim had been marred from the start by irregularities.

"There are great interests at play that are not interested in solving this case," Valentin said. "There's no progress, no will to find the truth."

During an interview at a safe house in Haiti, Valentin and Philostene described witnessing numerous procedural violations as they accompanied investigative judges to the president's residence and to the homes of the suspects. Police moved the bodies of those suspected of being assailants, took away some of the evidence and denied them access to the crime scene for hours, they said, in violation of Haiti's legal code.

Hours after Moise was killed July 7, the country's caretaker prime minister, Claude Joseph, pledged to bring those responsible to justice.

Soon afterward, Joseph asked Interpol and security agencies from the United States and Colombia to send investigators to Haiti. Yet once there, some of them struggled to gain access to evidence and to the suspects, according to officials familiar with the investigation. They say this wasted an opportunity to advance the case at a crucial phase.

Also, none of the suspects detained or sought by the Haitian police appear to have the resources or the connections to organize and finance a plot that the Haitian and Colombian authorities say was hatched in Haiti and Florida and involved flying in two dozen highly trained former commandos from Colombia.

"What really interests me is that we catch the person who gave the order," said Moise's wife, Martine, who was seriously wounded in the attack. "It's about finding the people who paid the money."

More than three weeks after assailants stormed Moise's residence and shot him 12 times in his bedroom, Haitian investigators have detained or are seeking more than 50 suspects. But none of the 44 detained have been charged or taken to court.

Haitian law requires suspects to be charged within 48 hours or released, and lawyers representing some of the suspects said the delay could jeopardize the trial. Many of those detained have not been allowed legal counsel, and some have told legal representatives that they were beaten to extract confessions.

Valentin said that soon after witnessing the detained suspects' initial interrogations and writing down their statements, he received a phone call from Moise's security chief asking him what they had said.

Later that day, he said, he was visited in his office by a man he did not know, who demanded that Valentin add the names of two prominent Haitians -- Reginald Boulos, a businessman, and Youri Latortue, a politician -- to the suspects' statements, in effect implicating them in the plot.

After Valentin refused, he said, he began to receive death threats.

"Clerk, you can expect a bullet in your head," read a text message received by Valentin on July 16, according to a copy of a formal complaint that he filed with the prosecutor's office. "We ordered you to do something, and you're doing jack all."

Valentin's colleague, Philostene, said he received similar threats from the same number around the same time.

Destin, who visited the crime scene and examined the president's body, said that he had also been pressured to modify sworn statements and that he had been threatened with death if he did not comply.

The police chief, Leon Charles, did not respond to numerous requests for an interview.