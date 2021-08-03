DEAR READERS: Avoiding Having Your Car Stolen 101. Here we go:

• Never leave your car running when it's unattended, even for a quick jaunt into the convenience store. Turn off the ignition and take your keys.

• Never leave valuables visible in the car -- laptops, purses, tote bags, phones, sneakers. Keep these items covered in the trunk or at home.

• Keep the windows rolled up and the doors locked.

• Park in well-lighted areas that are busy.

• Carry your registration and insurance information in your wallet; don't leave it in the car. Try not to leave anything with your name and/or address in the car.

• Avoid the "bump and rob." A car with two people in it will rear-end your vehicle and expect you to get out and exchange information, at which point they would jump in your car and drive off. Go to the police station if your vehicle is bumped. A legitimate accident-causer will follow you to safety.

According to the FBI, $6.4 billion was lost to motor vehicle theft in 2019, the latest statistics available. Be smart, be safe and be secure.

DEAR HELOISE: When people leave a voicemail, it would be helpful if they talked slowly and pronounced clearly, especially phone numbers. So often they rattle it off so fast, it's hard to understand what they've said.

-- Ellen, via email

DEAR READER: I totally agree. And repeating the phone number at the end of the message is very helpful.

DEAR HELOISE: I just read your column on the covid vaccine card. I wanted to pass on to you that office supply stores (at least in my area) will make a photocopy of your vaccine card and laminate that copy for you for free.

That way, you can carry the laminated copy and put your original card in safekeeping at home.

-- Vickie W., in Rochester, Ill.

DEAR READERS: Life is for living; let's get the most out of it. What do experts agree are the most helpful hints for a longer life? A few simple things: Get plenty of sleep -- seven to nine hours every night. Alcohol can dehydrate you. Drink in moderation.

Stress can rob you of joy. Practice meditation and yoga for relief. Get a little bit of exercise every day. Sugar is the body's enemy. Cut way down on sugar. High levels of sugar can destroy the amino acids in collagen and elastin, and that can slow or stop cell repair.

Finally, drink water, not carbonated soda. Pop has too much sugar and can actually damage the parts of our cells that hold our DNA, and when those parts are damaged, they die.

Take care of yourself, relax and enjoy life.

DEAR HELOISE: I find it very helpful when I go to have my toes done to take along a shoehorn for when I need to put my shoes back on.

-- Vic B., Summerfield, Fla.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com