Happy birthday (Aug. 3): This solar return highlights relationships. You'll be well-loved. Your tenderness draws many close to your heart; some will have the privilege of entry.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Luck may come to the young beginner, but good fortune is like a sparkler in the hand; a quick-burning excitement, insignificant next to the resounding boom of triumph. Triumph belongs strictly to those who endure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Action prevails. Action makes a difference in the world. Action is education. Action forges the character. Words won't flow easily today and that is for the best. Anything that would be said will be done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The thing that seemed so modern in one era becomes laughably old-fashioned. That used to happen over the course of years and now it's a seasonal growth. Your efforts to keep up with it will provide fun and advantages.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): When in public, others come first and you come second. This is the glue that holds polite society together. You are not afraid to assert yourself when it's necessary, but most of the time it's not.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's the conundrum of the modern world — spending a lot on what's entirely unnecessary. So much of what you're willing to pay for today is actually free. Challenge yourself to keep your money.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Relationships are as strong as what they have in common. If nothing comes up naturally, these things can be artificially established to good effect, as long as everyone is invested.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Whether you're the recipient or the giver, a random act of kindness will elicit a natural high.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The path to the land of deeply interesting things runs right through the forest of shiny objects. The trick is to keep moving past, eyes ahead. Don't stop, and definitely don't veer. Ever-forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It has sometimes felt as though the Fates were against you, but perhaps they were just projecting a few more moves into the future than you were able to see. In any regard, you're perfectly aligned.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): To dream of the day in which you do what makes your heart sing is dangerous business. "Doing you" isn't the kind of dream you should wait to accomplish. Engage in your joyful activities daily.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll knuckle down to a project you thought would already be in your rear view. Better late than never. Giving up isn't an option for you. For this reason, life's timing, however far-off of your own it may seem, won't disappoint you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The beauty that appears so far away is actually in the small network of electric impulses sparking inside you as you push your senses into the world. It takes less than a millisecond to travel to your place of wonder and delight.

URANIAN ANGLE ON OPENNESS

Openness grows minds. Ideas flourish and multiply in the spirit of possibility. Exponential intellectual advantage goes to the curious. A Venus trine to Uranus speaks to the fickle aspects of open-mindedness too, reminding us that one day’s good ideas are the next day’s old news. A Mercury square hits home the point: Strike while the iron is hot.

DEVELOP YOUR INTUITION, AQUARIUS

The second to the last sign of the zodiac is a social creature and duty-bound to connect with humanity in the style of the water-bearer symbol with whom this sign is associated. It’s a life-fortifying, if not a lifesaving, role. And because Aquarius senses his or her importance to society, this sign is often not shy about sharing intuition in the form of social discourse. Aquarius quite naturally picks up on people’s moods and reflects them back as a way of inviting communion. But it goes deeper than that. Aquarius is known to make comments out of the blue that strike a chord of resonance in others. Aquarius will randomly choose conversational topics that are coincidentally what is on the mind, heart and schedule of another person, and/or bring up matters of uncanny coincidence. Aquarius will serendipitously run into just the person who most can benefit from the effervescent energy of this sign.

For Aquarius to maximize this gift, this sign must first acknowledge it and embrace the role of inter-dimensionality that Aquarius plays. Read about the collective unconscious; study dreams and archetypes. Learn about channeling. Pursuing these areas of interest will quickly augment Aquarius’ intuitive talents.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Martha Stewart was born when the moon was in Sagittarius, the sign of sophistication and worldly influence. Mercury, the planet of communication and day-to-day events, was in Cancer, the sign of domesticity. Stewart’s natal stars are beautifully reflected in her life mission to bring beauty, new ideas, a fresh eye and abundant creativity into the homes of people everywhere.