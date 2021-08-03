Horsemen welcome new riders

The newly formed Back Country Horsemen of Northwest Arkansas welcomes horseback riders to ride and maintain the region’s trails and build good working relationships with agencies and organizations.

The group is affiliated with three area Back Country Horsemen of Arkansas chapters: Buffalo River, Lower Buffalo River Arkansas and AR-Ozark chapters.

Each local chapter has its own area of focus, but all share the common goal of keeping trails open.

The group is seeking donations to stock human and equine first aid stations with items such as bandages, gauze, tape, alcohol, peroxide, alcohol swabs, carrying cases and more.

For trail work, members need to carry personal protection gear such as safety glasses, gloves, high-visibility vests and hard hats. The group hopes to get chain saws, weed trimmers, loppers, rope and other tools that will make clearing and building trails more efficient.

Back Country Horsemen of America is a national organization that strives to create good relationships across all agencies to better serve communities nationwide in clearing, building and maintaining trails that not only benefit horse enthusiasts, but hikers and cyclists use as well.

For information or to donate, see the group’s Face-book page, facebook.com/BCHNWA.