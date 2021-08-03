I-430 work to shut lanes for 3 nights

Construction on Interstate 430 between Cantrell Road at Exit 9 and Maumelle Boulevard at Exit 11 will require some overnight lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the contractor will close the middle and outside lanes of northbound I-430 overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday,.

The closure between Cantrell Road (Exit 9) and Maumelle Boulevard (Exit 11) will allow the contractor to place an additional section of latex-modified concrete on the Arkansas River bridge.

Orange barrels, message boards and signs will control traffic.