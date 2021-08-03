• Jeremy Root will remain one of seven commissioners in Shiawassee County, Mich., but has resigned as chairman in the fallout from his vote to give himself a $25,000 bonus with federal covid-19 relief money and reward colleagues with another $40,000 in pandemic "hazard pay."

• London Breed, mayor of San Francisco, celebrated "the latest sign that our city is bouncing back" as its iconic cable cars began chiming their bells and rolling up and down the hilly streets again, for free this month, after being sidelined for 16 months by the pandemic.

• Delphine Delord, director of the Beauval Zoo south of Paris, said "we just lived a moment of rare intensity" after Huan Huan, a giant panda on loan from China, gave birth to two yet-to-be-named female twin cubs described as "very lively, pink and plump."

• Nicole Denise Jackson, 23, of Alabama, last heard from when she traveled to Germany at age 21 with a man she met online, was found "safe and ... OK" days after relatives issued a public plea for information with the assistance of a private investigator.

• Darren Jermaine Chipman, 31, is back behind bars after mistakenly being released from the Madison County, Ala., jail by posing as another inmate but then surrendering the next day.

• Tasbir Singh, 32, of Canada, detained after border agents in Detroit found 2,200 pounds of marijuana in his truck, had his charges dropped after his lawyer made the case that he was the unwitting victim of a drug-smuggling scheme and thought he was hauling compression springs.

• Debora Bridges, the daughter of a World War II veteran and the great-great-great granddaughter of a Civil War veteran, saw to it that tablets inscribed with the names of Black soldiers of the famed 1860s Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment went back on display in Amherst, along with photographs, after 30 years in storage.

• Shad White, state auditor, said two Mississippi residents with houses worth more than $1 million have been getting Medicaid coverage, which he called a great example of waste that could be curbed and money that could be saved if legislators eliminated some red tape.

• Justin Davis of Oklahoma has been arrested after being accused of trying to steal a Tulsa firetruck before he was subdued by firefighters who heard glass breaking as well as the familiar sound of the ladder truck's horn going off.