We need moderates

What has happened to moderates in our country? It seems that our state and federal houses of government have either ultra-conservative or ultra-liberal members running for office. In Arkansas' case it is only the ultra-conservative that can run and be elected. There are a few pockets where the ultra-liberals get elected, like California, Wisconsin, Colorado and the East Coast states, but in the South and Southwest, it seems only ultra-conservatives are elected.

As a result, stupid laws get passed like the recent law restricting the governor from requiring that masks be worn, or like the current trend in Congress of liberals who are bankrupting the country with their different socialist ideas. The latest is paying $100 to get people to be vaccinated.

I grew up in Arkansas and I remember when polio was a problem and the country went and got vaccinated, and it was wiped out. The ultra-conservatives want to cut taxes but keep spending, which bankrupts the country just like the liberals by raising taxes and overspending. Lord, please bring some new moderate leadership forward that our citizens will choose to elect and trust in both state and federal government that reunifies the country.

DAVID FAUCETT

Camden

Conservative blather

Arkansas' Republican legislators have the "conservative" blather they hypnotically spout and just about every fact concerning the coronavirus dangerously askew.

Seeing the world through their point of view on what freedom is or is not is akin to passing through the looking-glass, to seeing up as down and down as up, to realizing that to the contemporary GOP, a fact, as they misdefine it, is nothing but a play-toy they toss hither and there.

Their selective and deliberate ignorance leaves one wondering if our democracy is on its deathbed. So, too, do their rumors, conflicting with fact, repeated as frequently and widely as they wish, because repetition will somehow make their collective falsehoods true.

Wearing no mask to them is freedom. It's as though it's in our Constitution. It's hidden inside the Bill of Rights, tucked in right behind guns, all sorts of guns, bazookas even; why, that's freedom to the GOP.

Freedom is bare-face meeting a virus. The virus is happy. The face has found its freedom. See a happy virus jump to a free face. See no mask. Freedom, says the GOP.

Freedom to sicken everyone. Freedom to keep coronavirus alive. Let's free covid-19 and its variants. Freedom is at risk if people wear masks. And taking vaccines. That's aborting a virus. Guns don't kill. Virus doesn't kill. Doctors kill. Nurses kill.

Clogged lungs have no rights. Die, lungs, die. Suffer your suffering. No rights for lungs.

GOP has rights. Right to lie. See death come. Happy, happy death. See the lies in your words. Virus has rights. Death has rights. Lungs have none.

Nor does truth.

BOB REYNOLDS

Conway

For good of the many

Nature is very efficient in weeding out the weak, whether that be of body or of mind.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Little Rock

About the pandemic

As this country and the world faced a global pandemic, there are those who rose to fight against it and there were others who chose to be deceptive and corrupt the truth. When it should have been an issue of how to address the pandemic with the least effect on the masses of people and their livelihood, it seems a sinister plot arose to ignore the true magnitude of its impact for the purpose of maintaining economic and political influence.

Donald Trump along with his administration officials perpetuated lies and deceit on every issue. It is unfortunate that Arkansans now have his surrogate, as a candidate for governor, who stood before the public and was complicit in his lies and deceptive actions.

Like many Southern states, there was a hesitancy in Arkansas to address the pandemic utilizing scientific intelligence to confront the issue with truth and facts. Even with information provided to address the pandemic by qualified physicians and specialists in the medical field, the Republican leadership led a campaign both deceptive and nefarious in objections to solutions which were proven to be beneficial and lifesaving.

I believe competent leadership is sincerely lacking in many government offices held by Republicans. These officials are not only unwilling to be truthful but have also proven to be diabolical in their tactics to perpetuate lies not only about a vaccine but about the measures utilized to combat the deadly impact of it. As president of this country, Donald Trump and his administration created a toxic environment, and people died and continue to die.

We have two pandemics; one is the virus and the other is America's moral compass.

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock

Reverse the mask ban

Governor Hutchinson has called a special session to alter the mask mandate ban. Sadly, the Legislature now must do its part, and sadly, that is doubtful.

No doubt the Arkansas Legislature is protected against its actions that lead to death, but the prohibition against mask mandates in public schools will certainly lead to some deaths. Wrongful death due to negligence on the part of legislators is certainly morally reprehensible even it is legally protected.

Please, legislators, reverse this law. Our schoolchildren and their parents/grandparents should not be put at risk because of your personal biases against face masks.

JOE JEFFERS

Arkadelphia

A solution for that ...

For all those people who won't wear masks or make their children wear masks because they think it's too hard to breathe: They put you on a ventilator when it gets really hard!

SHERRI HEARN

Little Rock