Little Rock School Board to decide whether to challenge state on masks

A Little Rock School Board meeting to decide whether to legally challenge the state’s Act 1002 of 2021 that prohibits school boards from requiring students and staff to wear face masks will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

That is a change from a previously announced plan to hold the special board meeting at Hall STEAM Magnet High School following a public forum on school district facilities.

The forum — intended by district leaders to share with the public and get feedback on plans for construction and campus improvements to be funded with the possible extension of existing property tax mills — will still be held at 5:30 p.m. at Hall and open to members of the public who choose to attend in person. It will also be broadcast via Youtube at www.lrsdlive.com.

After the forum Wednesday, district leaders will re-convene at the district’s administration building for the board meeting on the possible lawsuit.

The special meeting won’t be open to individuals to physically attend, but members of the public can comment to the board via the Zoom online meeting platform and/or view the special meeting on different platforms including YouTube at www.lrsdlive.com.

People can submit comments to the School Board on the face mask issue via this link: https://bit.ly/3C9ezJ3.

The same link can also be used by people to indicate that they would like to comment in-person via Zoom, All requests to make public comments must be posted by 1 p.m. Wednesday.