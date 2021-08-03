Louisiana doctor pleads guilty in worker's compensation fraud case involving Arkansas company

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Louisiana doctor pleaded guilty Friday to workers' compensation fraud related to taking kickbacks from an Arkansas company.

Robert Dale Bernauer Sr., 74, waived indictment by a grand jury and pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging him with conspiracy to violate five federal statutes. According to court documents, Bernauer, an orthopedic surgeon and clinician who practiced in Lake Charles, made more than $1 million off the scheme between 2011 and 2017.

Bernauer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, health care fraud, fraud to obtain federal employees' compensation and illegal remunerations, taking kickbacks, all in connection with the scheme to defraud the U.S. government and private insurance companies by overbilling for unnecessary medications provided to workers' compensation patients.

According to court documents, the basic premise of the scheme was individuals associated with an Arkansas company recruited Bernauer to dispense pain creams and patches to workers' compensation patients by offering him a 50% split of the profit from billing insurers.

The company billed insurers at markups of anywhere from 1,500% to 2,000%, 15 to 20 times what the medications actually cost. The unnamed company acted as the billing agent for Bernauer, handling all of the paperwork and submitting claims to the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Workers' Compensation Programs -- which covers all federal employees -- and to private insurers as well.

Bernauer admitted both he and his co-conspirators knew he didn't have a license to dispense medications from his clinic, which was required under Louisiana law, but signed two contracts under which he agreed to buy topical medications from the Arkansas company at set rates and dispense them exclusively to his workers' compensation patients.

Court documents indicate Bernauer wasn't the only physician involved in the scheme. The total financial harm to federal and private workers' compensation insurers isn't listed. But Bernauer accounted for a loss of about $2 million, $664,176 of which was suffered by federal agencies.

In his plea agreement, Bernauer agreed to pay more than $664,000 directly to the Department of Labor within 30 days as restitution to the federal agencies that were targets of the scheme and another $361,096 to the court clerk's office, to be distributed to other insurers victimized by the conspiracy.

Bernauer will be subject to an additional restitution order of over $1 million as a shared obligation with any of his co-conspirators who may be later convicted.

As a result of his guilty plea to the single conspiracy count, Bernauer faces a maximum of five years in prison. The court will determine his sentence at a later date.