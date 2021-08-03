Sections
Naturals' Fermin earns Player of the Week honor

by Paul Boyd | Today at 10:55 a.m.
David Beach/Special to the NWA Democrat-Gaztte Freddy Fermin (13) of the Naturals hits homerun against Wichita in the third inning at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas on July 30. Fermin was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week for July 26-Aug. 1. The Naturals are on the road against the Arkansas Travelers through Aug. 8. They return home to play the Frisco RoughRiders on Aug. 10.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals utility player Freddy Fermin was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week, according to Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Fermin,a catcher/designated hitter, went 11-of-18 (.611) at the plate over the past week against North Division-leading Wichita. He collected three doubles and three home runs, while driving in five runs and scoring six times. Fermin homered in three consecutive games and reached base in each of his final nine plate appearances of the week.

This is the third consecutive week and fourth time in five a Naturals hitter has claimed the award, after catcher MJ Melendez was named the league's Player of the Week in three of the last four weeks.

