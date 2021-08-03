Naturals' Fermin earns Player of the Week honor

Northwest Arkansas Naturals utility player Freddy Fermin was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week, according to Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Fermin,a catcher/designated hitter, went 11-of-18 (.611) at the plate over the past week against North Division-leading Wichita. He collected three doubles and three home runs, while driving in five runs and scoring six times. Fermin homered in three consecutive games and reached base in each of his final nine plate appearances of the week.

This is the third consecutive week and fourth time in five a Naturals hitter has claimed the award, after catcher MJ Melendez was named the league's Player of the Week in three of the last four weeks.