Walmart joins effort

for less plastic bags

Walmart Inc. is taking part in a multicompany pilot program aimed at reducing plastics in the environment.

The Bentonville-based retailer is a founding partner of the Consortium to Reinvent the Plastic Bag, which is looking for ways to keep single-use plastic bags out of landfills and oceans. Walmart and partners CVS Health and Target Corp. donated a combined $15 million to the project.

After gathering ideas for alternatives from inventors and supply chain and packaging experts, the consortium chose four pilot projects for rolling six-week tests at nine Northern California stores. The first tests started Monday.

Walmart will try out kiosks that provide reusable totes for in-store use, and a digital tag and app system that rewards shoppers for reusing their own bags.

The company is also testing, through its delivery service, reusable shipping and packaging containers as well as a data-exchange program that tracks how consumers use bags and containers.

These pilot tests represent an "industry-wide commitment toward a more sustainable future," said Jane Ewing, Walmart's senior vice president of sustainability.

-- Serenah McKay

Fort Worth complex

bought by BSR Trust

Little Rock-based BSR Real Estate Investment Trust announced Thursday that it has acquired Hangar 19 Apartments in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area for $82.75 million.

"BSR now owns 3,014 apartment units in the Dallas/Fort Worth MSA, one of our core growth markets and one of the strongest generational multifamily markets in the U.S.," said John Bailey, BSR's chief executive officer.

"With this scale of operations, our internalized management platform is well positioned to optimize Hangar 19, delivering peak performance that benefits our residents and unitholders," he added.

Hangar 19 was constructed in 2020 and has 351 units. The Fort Worth property has numerous amenities including a modern fitness center, saltwater swimming pool with sun deck, corridor access garages, 24/7 package locker system, pet wash and dog walk, modern kitchens, soaking tubs, bike storage and private office workspaces.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index off 4.08

to end day at 644.93

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 644.93, down 4.08.

"A bit of a battle between headlines as stocks finished Monday's session mixed on concerns over the delta variant of the coronavirus versus optimism around additional fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings season," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.