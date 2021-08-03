Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Steven Stork, 42, of 267 Avignon Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct. Stork was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Saria Karoua, 26, of 2261 Hidden Lake St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor. Karoua was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Brian Kilpatrick, 37, of 2333 Woodlark Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Kilpatrick was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Santos Madera Armas, 34, of 1409 Christy Drive in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Armas was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

West Fork

• Cody Tisdale, 29, of 14610 Koyle Cemetery Road in Winslow was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Tisdale was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.