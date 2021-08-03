NWA outdoor briefs

Gardens celebrate Compton

Dr. Neil Compton Days continues today through Friday at Compton Gardens in downtown Bentonville. The late Compton, a Bentonville physician, was instrumental in keeping the Buffalo National River free of dams.

Activities include scavenger hunt cards for visitors to tour the garden and identify native plants and objects important to Compton's legacy. Native seed packets will be available free at the front steps of the garden.

Benton County Master Gardeners give garden tours daily from 1 to 1:45 p.m. "The Buffalo Flows" documentary film is shown daily from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Littles in the Garden programming will take place today and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Guide leads wildlife courses

Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct free wildlife courses at 10 a.m. Saturdays through September at the park, 10 miles northeast of Rogers. Park guide Ken Lockhart will teach the lessons, which last about two and one half hours. Courses are held outdoors so participants should bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water.

Activities include wildlife observation, beginning tracking, outdoor safety and leave-no-trace wilderness ethics. Participants should arrive before 10 a.m. at Elkhorn Tavern, which is tour stop No. 8 at the park.

Participation is limited to 25 people so reservations are required. Call the park visitor center at 479-451-8122 extension 1227 to reserve a spot.

Brewers first at Guys, Gals

Jeremy and Amber Brewer won the Guys and Gals bass tournament held the night of July 24 on Beaver Lake. Their four bass weighed 8.9 pounds. There is a four-fish limit during Guys and Gals night tournaments.

Jim and June Long placed second with four bass at 8.27 pounds. They also had big bass at 4.09 pounds. Mike and Caitlyn Rose were third with four bass at 8.2 pounds.

Archers set shoot, auction

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host a 3D shoot Saturday at the Fort Crowder archery range southeast of Neosho, Mo. There will also be an auction of used 3D targets.

Archers may start the course any time from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $12 for adult nonmembers. For details visit cherokeebowhunters.org or call 417-439-7054.

Fly Tyers host classes

Bella Vista Fly Tyers will hold a beginner fly tying course on Mondays starting Sept. 13. Classes will end mid-March.

Classes are from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Cost is $15 to become a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers and $75 per student. The cost includes tying tools, an instruction manual and materials to tie 25 different fishing flies. The class is open to the public, not just Bella Vista POA members.

To enroll, attend the social hour at a Bella Vista Fly Tyers meeting any Thursday at Riordan Hall from 9 to 10 a.m. Meetings start at 10.

Videos teach canoeing

Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca has free basic canoeing videos available for viewing on its website, buffaloriver.com. One video explains the correct way to hold a canoe paddle. Another shows some basic paddling strokes that help keep a canoe going straight.