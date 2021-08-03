Off the Wire

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hillsman resigns at Syracuse

Quentin Hillsman, whose team is under review by a law firm over his alleged threats and bullying of players, resigned Monday as the women's basketball coach at Syracuse. Athletic Director John Wildhack said Monday that both sides "agreed that parting ways is in the best interest" of the school, program and players. He said an interim coach will be named soon. Hillsman did not immediately return a call by The Associated Press. Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season. Hillsman blamed their departure on attrition, covid-19 and the transfer portal. But allegations of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact by Hillsman were reported by The Athletic, which spoke to nine former players and staff. The report prompted the university to hire an outside firm to investigate.

FOOTBALL

Saban's salary released

Alabama Coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that's worth at least $84.8 million. The university released details Monday of Saban's previously announced deal, after the board of trustees' compensation committee formally approved it. Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. That includes a $275,000 base salary and $8.425 million in personal service, or talent, fees. Saban, who turns 70 on Oct. 31, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million. His pay, not counting bonuses, in 2028-29 would be $11.5 million. Saban was scheduled to make $9.3 million last year, which kept him as college football's highest-paid coach, according to USA Today's database of college football salaries. LSU's Ed Orgeron, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh also topped $8 million, according to the database. Alabama is coming off another national championship season, including the second perfect record under Saban. His record seventh national title -- including a BCS crown at LSU in the 2003 season -- broke a tie with former Alabama coach Bear Bryant among FBS coaches.

LSU QB needs arm surgery

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, a fifth-year senior competing to regain the starting job he lost to injury a season ago, now needs surgery to repair what Coach Ed Orgeron called a severe left arm injury. Brennan's "timeline is yet to be determined," Orgeron said Monday. "Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU." Brennan's injury to his non-throwing arm means sophomore Max Johnson, who went 2-0 as a starter late last season, will enter the start of fall camp Friday with the inside track to start LSU's season opener Sept. 4 at UCLA. Johnson completed 58.7% of his passes for 1,069 yards with 8 touchdowns and 1 interception last season.

Eagles WR sprains knee

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out indefinitely with a knee sprain. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was listed as week-to-week on Monday's injury report, so his status for Philadelphia's preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Aug. 12 is uncertain. The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.

Giants re-sign Morris

The New York Giants have added depth to the running game in case star Saquon Barkley isn't ready for the start of the regular season coming off a major knee injury. The Giants on Monday announced the re-signing of Alfred Morris. The 10-year veteran played nine games for Coach Joe Judge last season and finished second on the team in rushing with 238 yards. Morris had 55 carries as a backup for Wayne Gallman.

BASEBALL

Axford returns to Milwaukee

Reliever John Axford's comeback attempt is taking a detour from Toronto to Milwaukee, where the veteran right-hander started his major-league career. Milwaukee acquired the 38-year-old Axford from the Blue Jays for $1. Axford hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2018 and began this season as a studio analyst on the Blue Jays' television broadcast crew. After pitching for Canada in an Olympic qualifier, Axford signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on June 24. He went 1-0 with an 0.84 ERA in 9 relief appearances for the Blue Jays' Class AAA Buffalo affiliate. Axford struck out 14 batters and allowed 3 walks and 2 hits in 102/3 innings. Although Major League Baseball's trade deadline was Friday, this move was still allowable because Axford is a minor-league player who wasn't on anyone's 40-man roster. Axford, 38, pitched for the Brewers from 2009-13 and set a team record by collecting 46 saves in 2011.

Hader placed on covid list

All-Star closer Josh Hader has joined the growing collection of Milwaukee Brewers on the covid-19 injured list. Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said Hader reported contact with someone experiencing "covid-like symptoms." "So we tested him, and it came back positive," Counsell said before the Brewers' Monday night game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates were also facing virus-related issues. Pittsburgh placed pitcher Chad Kuhl on the covid-19 list after a positive test and recalled pitcher Shea Spitzbarth from Class AAA Indianapolis. The positive tests mean Hader and Kuhl must sit out 10 days. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and pitchers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland already had been placed on the covid-19 list over the last few days. The Brewers reinstated utilityman Jace Peterson on Monday after he had been sidelined due to contact tracing. Hader's absence puts even more pressure on a bullpen that already had lost Cousins, Gustave and Strickland. Hader is 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA, 22 saves and 67 strikeouts in 391/3 innings this season.

Cole positive for covid

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has tested positive for covid-19 and will not make his scheduled start today, the latest virus setback for the team. New York Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement after Monday night's 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He said he was told of the positive test in the second inning. "As of now he is the only one," Boone said. Earlier this month, star slugger Aaron Judge was among six Yankees players who tested positive for coronavirus. "Definitely it's tough. It's been a tough year. We got this news with Cole and definitely a low blow there," Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez said. Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star is coming off a 14-0 loss at Tampa Bay on July 29 in which he allowed eight runs in 51/3 innings.

Rangers make moves

Former All-Star outfielder David Dahl was designated for assignment Monday by the rebuilding Texas Rangers, who added DJ Peters to their roster after getting the outfielder on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dahl hit .210 with 4 homers and 18 RBI in his 63 games with the Rangers, who signed the 2019 National League All-Star for $2.7 million last winter. He was coming off right shoulder surgery then, and Colorado didn't offer him a contract. Dahl, 27, missed all of June for Texas with rib cage and upper back issues.