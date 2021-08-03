Olympics roundup

GYMNASTICS

Biles to the balance beam

Simone Biles is returning to competition in Tokyo. The 2016 Olympic champion will compete in the balance beam this morning, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health. "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow -- Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!" USA Gymnastics said in a statement. The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games. She removed herself from the team final on July 27 after a shaky performance on vault during the first rotation. She watched from the sidelines as her three American teammates completed the meet without her; the U.S. took silver behind the team known as the Russian Olympic Committee. Biles later said she was dealing with issues surrounding air awareness, referred to as "the twisties" in her sport. Biles qualified for all five individual event finals but took herself out of four of them: the all-around, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars. Lee earned the gold in the all-around, becoming the fifth consecutive American to claim the sport's marquee title.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

American Gibb to retire

Jake Gibb lingered on the sand at the Shiokaze Park beach volleyball court to say goodbye after his fourth trip to the Olympics came to an end. To his temporary teammate, Tri Bourne. And to international competition, for good. "I was just enjoying the moment, and I was just enjoying that stadium, the energy -- just kind of taking it in one last time," Gibb said on Monday night after he and Bourne were eliminated with a loss to Germany in the round of 16. "I was just, I guess, letting it go, in a way." One day after 2008 gold medalist Phil Dalhausser announced that he was retiring, the 45-year-old Gibb said he would join his fellow four-time Olympian on the sidelines. Bourne was a last-minute swap after Gibb's original partner, Taylor Crabb, tested positive for covid-19 when he arrived in Japan. The shotgun partnership had just three practices before their first match, but they made it out of pool play with a 2-1 record. Germany's Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler beat Bourne and Gibb 17-21, 21-15, 15-11 to advance to the quarterfinals. They will play Russians Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy.

TRACK AND FIELD

First gold for U.S.

The path to Valarie Allman's gold medal -- the first for the U.S. track and field team at Olympic Stadium -- started with, of all things, a plate of spaghetti. That promise of pasta from her high school team was enough to lure her into the discus and to the point she reached on a rainy Monday night at the Tokyo Games -- and a much-needed gold medal for the United States. Allman opened the final with a throw of 226 feet, 3 inches and then waited through an hour-long delay and around 50 throws by her competition. But nobody could pass her. As a teenager, she was a dancer who dabbled in different track disciplines. But she hadn't found her true track calling. The throwers on her high school team in Longmont, Colo., said she could partake in a pasta meal with them on one condition: She had to give throwing a try. That's how the discus became her thing. "Looking back, gosh darn, that was the best spaghetti dinner of my entire life," said the 26-year-old Allman, a multi-time All-American while at Stanford who now and trains in Austin, Texas.

Sprinter's request denied

While Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was seeking a humanitarian visa to leave the Tokyo Olympics safely, she also was waging a legal fight to be allowed to run in the 200 meters. She won the first but lost the second, the Court of Arbitration for Sport revealed Tuesday. Sports' highest court has detailed the legal steps Tsimanouskaya took Monday in the hours after she sought protection in Japan during an airport standoff to avoid returning to Belarus, where she believes her life would be in danger. CAS said in a statement that it denied Tsimanouskaya's request for an interim ruling Monday to overturn Belarus Olympic officials' refusal to let her race in the 200. Later Monday, Tsimanouskaya went to Poland's embassy in Tokyo and was successful in getting a visa to enter that country. Poland is a member of the European Union and Belarus is not.

VOLLEYBALL

U.S. heads to quarterfinals

Coach Karch Kiraly knew there would be challenges and adversity to overcome if the U.S. women's volleyball team wanted to achieve its goals at the Tokyo Olympics. He sure was right during pool play, and now the Americans are in position to make a run at their first gold medal in the sport after winning their group. Two key starters have gone down with ankle injuries, an assistant coach spent two weeks in quarantine as a close contact to someone who tested positive for covid-19, and the Americans dealt with a straight-set loss to the team known as the Russia Olympic Committee. But after finishing the preliminary stage with a tense, five-set win over Italy on Monday despite setter Jordyn Poulter joining star Jordan Thompson on the sideline with a rolled right ankle, the U.S. heads into the quarterfinals in good form. Annie Drews led the team in the five-set win over Italy in her first Olympic start after Thompson rolled her ankle upon landing on a teammate's foot in a loss Saturday to the ROC. The next task for the U.S. team will be the quarterfinals on Wednesday, when the Americans will face the Dominican Republic, which beat Japan in four sets to advance. Italy (3-2) took second place in Pool B followed by Turkey (3-2) and ROC (3-2).

BASKETBALL

Americans handle France

A'ja Wilson scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart added 17 to help the U.S. beat France 93-82 in their final pool play match. The win was the 52nd in a row for the U.S. going back to the bronze medal game of the 1992 Olympics. The U.S. went undefeated in group play and advanced to the quarterfinals. The Americans (3-0) haven't lost a game in group play since women's basketball was added to the Olympics in 1976. "It wasn't a must win, but we always want to win," Stewart said. "To have that momentum going into the quarterfinals, this is where we start to peak."