100 years ago

Aug. 3, 1921

BATESVILLE -- Fire of unknown origin this afternoon practically destroyed the business section and a large part of the residence section of Jamestown, a small village eight miles south of Batesville, one of the oldest towns in Independence county. Business men there estimated the loss between $12,000 and $15,000, but it is believed by many that the loss will exceed those figures.

50 years ago

Aug. 3, 1971

PINE BLUFF -- Watson Chapel School District students who participated in a boycott of the schools last year may have to take entrance tests to be readmitted to classes in the fall. Dale Spradlin, school superintendent, told the School Board that some students had attended classes outside the district during the boycott, which came about when court ordered desegregation was implemented. About 600 students from Coleman School and Watson Chapel School left the district and attended classes in private academies or outside the county.

25 years ago

Aug. 3, 1996

MALVERN -- An area family's contention that they suffered health problems because of air emissions from the Willamette Industries plant in Malvern was not proven during a trial last year, a three-member panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced Friday. The panel's order reversed a lower court decision in September that awarded $226,250 in damages to Louis E. Wright, Jamie L. Wright, Carolyn Wright, Clinton E. Wright and Raymond Burton, all of the Gifford community. The panel consisted of judges Gerald W. Heaney of Duluth, Minn.; Frank J. Magill of Fargo, N.D.; and Morris Arnold of Little Rock.

10 years ago

Aug. 3, 2011

• In a letter to the FBI, Abdulhakim Muhammad claimed that he made a "Farewell and Martyrdom Video" four days before he opened fire on two soldiers at a Little Rock military recruiting center, killing one and wounding the other. The Little Rock Police Department says it has the video but won't release it, even though its investigation of the shooting is closed because Muhammad pleaded guilty and was given multiple life sentences in the case. The department released its investigative file on the shooting to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week but did not include the video. Lt. Terry Hastings, a spokesman for the department, said the video is part of an ongoing investigation by the FBI, which asked the Police Department not to release it.