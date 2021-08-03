Phillies score five in ninth to rally by Nationals

WASHINGTON -- J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead, two-run single to highlight a five-run rally in the ninth inning that carried the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-5 victory against the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Trailing 3-2, the Phillies started the winning rally when Ronald Torreyes and Travis Jankowski opened the ninth with singles off Gabe Klobosits (0-1). Jean Segura doubled off Wander Suero to tie the game, and Realmuto singled to put the Phillies ahead.

Carter Kieboom hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth before Ian Kennedy recorded his 17th save and first with the Phillies since being acquired from Texas.

The teams swapped leads in the seventh. The Phillies went ahead 2-1 on a wild pitch by reliever Andres Machado. Bryce Harper was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Yadiel Hernandez trying to score on Brad Miller's fly out to end the inning.

The Nationals then went ahead 3-2 on Ryan Zimmerman's pinch-hit, two-run single against Archie Bradley.

Former closer Ranger Suarez started the bullpen game for the Phillies. He did not allow a hit in his three scoreless innings before being replaced by one-time closer Hector Neris. Juan Soto's two-out single in the fourth against Neris was the Nationals' first hit.

Andrew Stevenson's pinch-hit homer in the sixth off Enyel De Los Santos tied the game at 1-1.

BREWERS 6, PIRATES 2 Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer's five shutout innings in Milwaukee's victory over Pittsburgh. Escobar's two-out triple off Kyle Keller in the sixth extended the Brewers' lead to 2-0. He followed that up by sending a 421-foot drive to right against Nick Mears in the seventh.

MARLINS 6, METS 3 Lewis Brinson connected for a first-inning grand slam to back Jesus Luzardo in his Miami debut, and the last-place Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets. Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored twice for the Marlins, who ended a four-game losing streak after dropping all three games at home to the New York Yankees over the weekend. Brinson drove a fastball from Tylor Megill into the Mets bullpen in right-center for his fourth homer of the season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

INDIANS 5, BLUE JAYS 2 Jose Ramirez homered to cap a three-run 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 34th home run for the Blue Jays, who lost for the first time in four games since returning north of the border to Rogers Centre. Recently acquired Toronto reliever Brad Hand (5-6) endured a rocky 10th, opening the inning with a wild pitch that allowed automatic runner Myles Straw to advance to third. Amed Rosario lined Hand's next pitch through the drawn-in infield for an RBI single. Ramirez homered four pitches later.

ORIOLES 7, YANKEES 1 In a game delayed for several minutes while a bevy of groundskeepers tried to corral a scaredy cat in the outfield, the Baltimore Orioles hit four solo homers off Yankees newcomer Andrew Heaney to beat New York. The Orioles held a six-run lead in the eighth when the tabby emerged from the third-base side as Yankees star Aaron Judge batted against Paul Fry. The cat sped past Baltimore left fielder Ryan McKenna, then got on the warning track and dashed back and forth. The feline climbed up on the low padding along the wall and tried to scale the bullpen fence, but kept falling back down. Fans chanted "MVP! MVP!" as the cat eluded its would-be captors, even after being surrounded by several of them near the 318-foot mark in left field. Only after 3 1/2 minutes did the cat leave the field, darting into an open gate near the seating area along the third-base line. Once the cat exited, Judge flied out.

MARINERS 8, RAYS 2 Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Fraley, who was activated before the game after being on the covid-19 injured list since July 18, also made a diving catch in left field on Brandon Lowe's liner in the third. He went 2 for 4 with a walk and stole a base. Flexen (10-5) gave up two runs and seven hits, helping the Mariners move within three games of Oakland, which currently holds the second AL wild card.

RANGERS 4, ANGELS 1 Dane Dunning won consecutive starts for the first time this season for Texas, and the Rangers took the lead for good with a double steal in a victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Brock Holt scored the tiebreaking run with a headfirst slide into home on the back-end of a double steal in the fifth inning, the second time this season the Rangers stole home. Holt later added a sacrifice fly. Dunning (5-7) got Shohei Ohtani out for the third time, on a ground ball ending the top of the fifth.

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leans back from an inside pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Cleveland Indians' Eli Morgan pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)