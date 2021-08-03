Return trip to the Hill a hit with Texas DB

Junior defensive back Naeten Mitchell made his second trip to Fayetteville to check out Arkansas on Saturday.

He visited Arkansas on June 20, but Saturday’s cookout allowed him more time with the coaches.

"Man, it was amazing,” Mitchell said. “It’s just a blessing that they invited me out to spend some time with me. I had the chance to meet all of the coaches. When I first went, it was a little unofficial and I didn't get to meet everybody.

Video highlights Naeten Mitchell

"I had the chance to meet everybody, all of the recruits, got to talk to some of the 22s out there.”

Mitchell, 5-11, 172 pounds, of Temple, Texas, received his lone offer from the Razorbacks on May 10. He was able to talk to Arkansas defensive back commitment Jaylen Lewis during his latest visit.

“He was just telling me what got him into wanting to go to Arkansas,” Mitchell said. “He was telling me how much he loves the coaches and how much they actually stayed in contact with him. They kept it real with him.”

He recorded 47 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 interception as a sophomore while playing at Manor, Texas. He was able to witness linebacker Jordan Crook announcing his commitment to the Razorbacks.

"It was pretty cool to see that. It was really awesome,” he said.

Mitchell said he’s thought about pledging to the Razorbacks.

“Me and my family have been thinking about it a lot, and it's getting close,” Mitchell said. “I just kind of want to take it slow. Not slow, but experience all of it. It's getting really close."

During unofficial visits, prospects and family members have to pay for any food served. Arkansas offered up pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and nachos during the cookout.

“I didn't know they got down like that, but they did,” he said.