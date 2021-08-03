Rogers firefighter arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

ROGERS -- A Rogers firefighter was arrested Thursday in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Travis Harp, 33, is free on $20,000 bond after the arrest in connection with a terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against him.

He has been employed with the Fire Department for 10 years, according to court documents.

Harp's then-girlfriend told police on Nov. 25, Harp left their home after an argument, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said she saw Harp get in a gray Ford F-150 and heard a gunshot as the pickup passed her house. She was in the home with her child, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police Harp had a gun with him when he left the home, according to the affidavit.

She showed police security video showing Harp with two beers and the gun in his pocket when he was leaving, the affidavit states. Police also obtained video showing the pickup on the road and the sound of a gunshot can be heard when the pickup nears the home, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police she picked up Harp in the pickup, according to the affidavit, and he started talking about wanting to do a drive-by shooting. She said Harp pointed his gun and fired at least one shot at the house, according to the affidavit.

Harp's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 7 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.

Fire Chief Tom Jenkins did not return a phone message seeking comment Monday.