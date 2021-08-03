Schools should support bikers, walkers

My first day of kindergarten was 30 years ago now. I remember walking with my two older brothers from home to Bates Elementary School. I was excited for my first day, naturally, but as I look back, I think it was especially liberating to be venturing into the world together on foot -- even if it was just for those 10 minutes.

That sweet memory is distant now. Bates was torn down years ago to make way for the expansion of Fayetteville High School and its enormous parking lot. Along the way, too, the very notion of kids walking to school has become almost a thing of the past.

In 1969, 48% of American kids aged 5 to 14 walked or biked to school, according to the National Center for Safe Routes to School. That figure was down to just 13% by 2009. More recent research shows that number is below 10% nationally.

A generation ago, when I was in elementary school, students sorted pretty evenly at day's end into either "walkers" or "bus riders." It was a rare luxury for a kid to get picked up by a parent. (Granted, Bates was one of the poorer schools in the district. Most of our parents, mine included, were at work.)

With so many kids shuttling around in cars, schools are now epicenters of congestion. Pass any campus during the school year and you'll see cars wrapped around the building, queued down the street, idling bumper-to-bumper, every morning and every afternoon, rain or shine.

What's changed? I would argue it's not the people. Kids are as resilient as ever, and parents have always wanted the best for their kids. The difference lies in how our communities have grown. In Northwest Arkansas, as in so many places around America, we have built sprawling towns and suburbs. When we've built new schools, we've put them on huge tracts of land that make driving a must.

In Arkansas, the state-recommended minimum site sizes for public school campuses are 10 acres for an elementary school, 20 acres for a middle school, and 35 acres for a high school -- plus another acre per 100 students. This means that building a new public school in an urban, walkable part of town is all but out of the question. We wind up with distant campuses that require cars to reach. Because everyone has to drive, you have to make even more room for idling, parking and commuting. A walk to class becomes ever more daunting, which is a shame.

Kids and adults alike benefit from walking. A 10-minute walk is a great way to regulate physical and mental energy levels before or after class. Yet so few of us are enjoying this wonderful and beneficial experience.

So, what can we do? The National Center for Safe Routes to School has done a great deal of research and education in the effort to promote kids walking and biking to school. Safe Routes to School programs like National Bike and Walk to School Days are a great start. Some schools even organize biking or walking "school buses" that allow kids to walk or ride together in a larger group to take advantage of safety in numbers. Improving sidewalks and building safe street crossings around schools can also be critical to these programs' success.

For those who live too far away to bike or walk to campus, remote drop-off and pickup points near campus can make for a healthful compromise. A kid old enough to enjoy a few minutes of solace away from their parents is plenty old enough to enjoy a few blocks of peace and exercise to prepare mentally for the day ahead.

Things may have changed since we were kids, but the joys of walking are timeless. Our oldest will start kindergarten this August, and we are excited to walk her to her first day.