Siloam Springs looking to hire broadband consultant

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors will decide whether to approve a request to hire a consultant to conduct a broadband feasibility study today during the city board meeting.

During the city board meeting July 20, City Administrator Phillip Patterson announced the Broadband Advisory Committee has determined the next step in the process of figuring out if the city should move forward with municipal broadband is to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study.

According to a staff report prepared by Patterson on Thursday, the Broadband Advisory Committee met to review a final draft request for proposal for a feasibility study.

Based on preliminary discussions with possible consultants, it is anticipated the cost of the study will likely range between $50,000-$65,000, the report states.

The committee is recommending the city proceed with publishing the request for proposal and funding the study once a consultant has been selected, the report states.

Per the request for proposal, the feasibility study would include a broadband network design and cost estimate; development of business cases; an analysis of business model alternatives; an analysis of financing options; and a statistically valid resident survey along with a survey of businesses and various stakeholders, the report states.

Responses to the proposals will consist of two separate parts: A detailed description for each element contained in the request for proposal and a bid for the cost of the study, the report states.

The committee will use the evaluation criteria contained in the request for proposal to score the detailed responses, and once that's completed for each response received, the committee will score the pricing separately, the report states.

After the scoring is completed the committee will make a recommendation to the city board and request funding for the study, the report states.

City directors will also hear and discuss the following items:

Presentation

• Introduction of new police officers Cole Ellison and Connor Callahan.

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes for the July 20 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes for the July 20 city board meeting.

• Memorandum of understanding with the Siloam Springs School District regarding the hiring of school resource officers. The amount for the officers will be $167,951.

• Resolution 33-21 concerning the significant development permit for 22000 Arkansas 16.

• Resolution 34-21 regarding the final plat development permit for the 21000 and 22000 block of Davidson Road.

• Resolution 35-21 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for 813 Arkansas 16.

• Resolution 36-21 regarding the preliminary plat permit for the 22000 block of Davidson Road.

• Resolution 37-21 concerning the special use development permit for 300 Cordes Drive.

• Resolution 38-21 regarding the special use development permit regarding 302 E. Jefferson St.

• Resolution 39-21 concerning the special use development permit for 400 S. Mount Olive St .

• Resolution 40-21 regarding the significant development person 714 W. University St.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-14 concerning the annexation of 37.44 acres of the 15000 block of Arkansas 59 on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-16 regarding the rezoning of 610 W. Tahlequah from R-2 (Residential Medium) and R-3 (Residential two-family) to R-4 (Residential multifamily) on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-17 concerning amending the zoning code with regards to private drives and sanitation trucks on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-18 regarding amending the zoning code with regards to body art businesses on its first reading.

Staff reports

• GRDA winter storm event extraordinary cost allocation.

• June financials.

• Administrator's report.